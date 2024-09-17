Regenerative Agriculture Market Detailed Analysis with Accurate Forecast to 2031
The “Regenerative Agriculture Market” in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $10.30 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $31.88 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.37% from 2023 to 2031.
“Regenerative Agriculture Market” in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $10.30 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $31.88 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.37% from 2023 to 2031 according to a new report by InsightAce Analytic.
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing global Regenerative agriculture are:
• The threat of new competitors in the regenerative agriculture business is now minimal because of the industry's promising profit margins.
• Changing one's perspective and being open to trying out novel approaches are necessary for implementing new methods, which calls for market penetration.
• Expansion of regenerative growing numbers of businesses and investors are concentrating on regenerative practices in agriculture.
The following are the primary obstacles to Regenerative agriculture's expansion:
• One such issue is that consumers are not well-informed about the benefits of regenerative agriculture, which impedes growth.
• Overcoming the deficiency in consumer knowledge and lack of skilled labor and expertise will limit the growth.
• The lack of qualified workers and knowledge needed to operate the specialized equipment and tools frequently connected to regenerative farming techniques is a constraint.
Future expansion opportunities for the global regenerative agriculture market include:
• The substantial growth in revenue in the regenerative agriculture market is notably propelled by the increasing environmental awareness among individuals.
• Future expansion can be facilitated by empowering individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to implement regenerative agriculture techniques.
• Discoveries and innovations from R&D initiatives can contribute to the scalability and effectiveness of regenerative practices.
Market Analysis:
Increasing awareness regarding the significance of animal welfare and a heightened focus on preventive healthcare are pivotal factors propelling revenue growth in the Regenerative Agriculture market. The rising emphasis on techniques that improve soil health and facilitate carbon sequestration serves as a crucial driver, fostering the growing adoption of regenerative agriculture and, in turn, contributing to the market's revenue expansion.
List of Prominent Players in the Regenerative Agriculture Market:
• Alter Eco Americas, Inc.
• Bluebird Grain Farms
• Cargill, Inc.
• CIBO Technologies
• Continuum Ag
• Danone SA
• Eco Farm
• General Mills Inc.
• Grounded South Africa
• Nestlé S.A.
• Regena
• Regeneration Canada
• Soil Capital Ltd.
• White Oak Pastures
Recent Developments:
• In September 2021, Nestlé disclosed its commitment to invest CHF 1.2 billion ($1.31 billion) over the next five years to support regenerative agriculture throughout its supply chain. Utilizing its extensive network of research and development (R&D) experts, Nestlé is actively involved in developing higher-yielding cocoa and coffee varieties with a reduced environmental impact.
• In May 2022, three major entities—global consumer goods company Unilever, global asset management and insurance company AXA, and alternative asset management group Tikehau Capital—announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
Regenerative Agriculture Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Aquacultures Seen As A Key Strategy For Promoting Sustainable And Profitable Farming
Aquaculture encompasses the cultivation of fish, shellfish, and various aquatic organisms in controlled environments like ponds, tanks, and cages. When executed properly, aquaculture contributes to mitigating overfishing in natural fisheries, ensures a consistent protein source, and minimizes the environmental footprint associated with conventional fishing methods. In the context of regenerative agriculture, aquaculture plays a role in enhancing soil health and nutrient cycling by serving as a source of organic fertilizer. The waste produced by fish can be utilized as a natural fertilizer for crops, thereby enhancing soil health and diminishing reliance on synthetic fertilizers.
Challenges: Shortage Of Qualified Workers
The regenerative agriculture market is currently facing a notable challenge marked by a shortage of qualified workers. This scarcity of skilled labor poses a significant obstacle to the effective implementation and growth of regenerative farming practices. Regenerative agriculture involves the utilization of specialized equipment and tools designed to enhance soil health, biodiversity, and overall sustainability in agricultural processes. However, the intricate nature of these techniques requires individuals with a deep understanding of regenerative principles and the ability to operate the specialized machinery involved.
North America Is Expected to Grow with The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period
The North American Regenerative Agriculture Market is likely to register a significant revenue share. In 2022, the United States secured the highest share, with Canada and Mexico following suit in North America. Renowned for its advanced development, North America boasts countries with favorable agriculture policies and a strong inclination towards regenerative agricultural practices. Revenue growth in this region is driven by factors such as the degradation of soil profile qualities, increased adoption of smart farming methods, and improved accessibility to advanced farming tools. Companies are proactively making strides to enter this region, motivated by factors like high disposable income, a burgeoning population, and a substantial dependency on agriculture. Additionally, the market is benefiting from the presence of agriculture-based countries in this region, further contributing to revenue growth.
Segmentation of Regenerative Agriculture Market-
By Practice-
• Aquaculture
• Holistic Planned Grazing
• Agroecology
• Agroforestry
• Biochar
• Pasture Cropping
• Silvopasture
• Others
By Application-
• Soil And Crop Management
o Nitrogen Fixation
o Water Retention
o Nutrient Cycle
• Operations Management
o Carbon Sequestration
o Ecosystem Services
• Biodiversity
• Other Applications
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
