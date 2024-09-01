Pharmaceutical Contract Sales Outsourcing [CSO] Market Demand and Growth Opportunities Detailed Analysis Report 2024-2031
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Sales Outsourcing [CSO] Market is valued at US$ 7.55 Bn in 2022, and it is expected to reach US$ 13.18 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.5% during a forecast period of
Pharmaceutical Contract Sales Outsourcing [CSO] Market worth $13.18 Bn by 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Pharmaceutical Contract Sales Outsourcing [CSO] Market- (By Service (Personal Promotion (Promotional Sales Team (Dedicated Sales Team, Syndicated Sales Team), Key Account Management, Vacancy Management), Non-personal Promotion (Tele-detailing, Interactive E-detailing, Customer Service, Medical Science Liaisons, Patient Engagement Services, Others), Others), By Therapeutic Area (Cardiovascular Disorders, Oncology, Metabolic Disorders, Neurology, Orthopedic Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Others)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
Many small and medium-sized pharmaceutical businesses are now compelled to outsource their sales and marketing operations to third-party service providers known as contract sales organizations (CSOs) as a result of changes and advances in the pharmaceutical industry. A planned or ongoing activity is managed through outsourcing, whereby one company hires another. Pharmaceutical companies are becoming conscious of the need to broaden their regional presence as a result of the industry's tremendous growth. Therefore, it is inevitable that the market for pharmaceutical contract sales will grow even faster.
Additionally, the pharmaceutical sector has experienced rapid growth throughout the years due to rising global healthcare costs. The market is growing as a result of the rising demand for innovative medications to address unmet clinical requirements. Despite these market-stimulating elements, the drug approval process, high costs connected with research and development, and diminishing earnings caused by patent expirations are a few things that could slow the market's expansion.
List of Prominent Players in the Pharmaceutical Contract Sales Outsourcing [CSO] Market:
• Ashfield (UDG Healthcare plc)
• inVentiv Health, Inc. (Syneos Health)
• IQVIA
• Granard Pharmaceutical Sales & Marketing
• Vanguard Pharma, Inc.
• GTS Solution
• EVERSANA
• MaBiCo
• QFR Solutions
• Pharmaforce Ireland Ltd.
• Sales Focus, Inc.
• Amplity Health
• PharmaLex GmbH
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The increasing pressure on pharmaceutical businesses to increase efficiency and save costs is one of the main factors fueling the expansion of the pharmaceutical contract sales outsourcing (CSO) market. Pharmaceutical companies can lower costs related to keeping a specialized sales crew, including salary, benefits, and training costs, by outsourcing their sales activities to third-party CSO providers.
Furthermore, due to the virus's evolving form, multiple COVID-19 vaccines were produced post-pandemic. The demand for contract sales organization (CSO) operations is anticipated to increase as a result, even after the epidemic. Over the past five years, several new medications have been introduced. Industry expansion is supported by increased regulatory scrutiny, introducing more innovative pharmaceuticals, and the desire to stay competitive. Simultaneously, the conventional concept of a salesperson visiting certain providers is shifting due to promotional preferences and altering provider behaviours. The demand for contract sales services among pharmaceutical businesses is anticipated to increase as a result of these factors, which will support market expansion.
Challenges:
The pharmaceutical contract sales outsourcing (CSO) sector is significantly constrained by risks related to regulation and compliance. Pharmaceutical businesses must adhere to stringent rules and regulations while marketing and selling their goods. They ultimately make sure that these rules are followed and that their sales agents are properly trained. Legal and financial repercussions, reputational harm, and market share loss arise from breaking these restrictions.
Additionally, because they do not run the same economic and legal risk of not complying, CSO providers are less involved in compliance than pharmaceutical corporations. As a result, there is a misalignment of goals between pharmaceutical firms and CSO suppliers, which raises the possibility of regulatory and compliance risk.
Regional Trends:
The North American pharmaceutical contract sales outsourcing [CSO] market is expected to register a major market share in terms of revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. One of the main factors promoting the region's growth is a sizable number of CSOs there, including IQVIA, Inc., EPS Corp., and Axxelus. The demand for pharmaceutical CSOs is further supported by the region's embrace of new technology for pharmaceutical sales and a sizable number of new drug launches in the area.
Furthermore, the forecast period is expected to see the fastest growth in the Asia-Pacific region. The region is home to many pharmaceutical and biotech businesses that are frequently developing novel treatments, which is driving up demand for CSO operations there. Comparatively speaking, the region offers CSO services at a lower cost than other developed regions; this is anticipated to enhance CSO activities and assist the segment market.
Recent Developments:
• In October 2020, Ashfield announced the establishment of Ashfield Engage, a new business division offering commercialization services to customers in the biotech and pharmaceutical sectors.
• In September 2020, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and IQVIA, Inc. joined the pharmaceutical industry. Following the arrangement, IQVIA gave Dr Reddy's access to its Orchestrated Customer Engagement (OCE) platform to assist with its CRM operations. According to the deal, Dr. Reddy's gave IQVIA's OCE application to all of its marketing users and field staff in India so they could more effectively engage customers by integrating marketing, account management, medical, scientific liaison, sales, and other activities.
Segmentation of Pharmaceutical Contract Sales Outsourcing [CSO] Market-
By Service
• Personal Promotion
o Promotional Sales Team
Dedicated Sales Team
Syndicated Sales Team
o Key Account Management
o Vacancy Management
• Non-personal Promotion
o Tele-detailing
o Interactive E-detailing
o Customer Service
o Medical Science Liaisons
o Patient Engagement Services
o Others
• Others
By Therapeutic Area
• Cardiovascular Disorders
• Oncology
• Metabolic Disorders
• Neurology
• Orthopedic Diseases
• Infectious Diseases
• Others
By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
