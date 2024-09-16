Relational Database Management System Market is expected to reach US$ 171.93 Bn by 2030, as per maximize Market Research.
North America is likely to occupy a major proportion of the global market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 16, 2024 ) Relational Database Management System Market System is expected to reach USD 171.93 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 12 % between 2024 and 2030.
The backbone of the system is a global relational database management system application that allows users to create, read, modify, and delete jobs. The need for RDBMS stems from database management, security management, and data collection. However, the adoption of cloud solutions is expected to boost business growth as cloud-based database management offers businesses superior options for managing information. North America is likely to hold a significant share in the global market due to the increasing demand for cloud-based deployment models. Businesses in Europe are looking for effective solutions such as relationship between data management relationships to manage data continuously. Southeast Asia and other Asia-Pacific regions are expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing economic activities in developing countries such as India and China. MEA is expected to grow at a CAGR of half during the forecast period due to slow adoption of relational database management systems.
Relational Database Management System Market Segmentation
BY Type
• In-memory
• Disk-based
• Others
By Deployment
• Cloude-based
• On-premises
By End-User
• BFSI
• IT & Telecom
• Retail & e-commerce
• Manufacturing
• Healthcare
• Others
Relational Database Management System Market Key Players:
• Oracle Corporation
• Microsoft Corporation
• SAP SE
• Teradata Corporation
• IBM
