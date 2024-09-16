Inductor Market is expected to reach USD 5.75 Billion by 2030, as per maximize Market Research.
Global Inductor Market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, MEA& Africa and Latin America.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 16, 2024 ) Inductor Market was valued at USD 4.28 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 5.75 Bn at a CAGR of 4.3% over forecast period 2024-2030.
Inductors are components designed to resist change and are used to store energy in magnetic form and are known as passive electronic components. A change in the magnetic field creates an electric resistance current that creates a magnetic field called inductance. The inductance of an inductor depends on the number of turns/loops of copper around the wire/air and the radius of the copper. On the basis of geography, the global sensor market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, EMEA, and Latin America. Countries like India, China, South Korea, and Japan are investing more in consumer electronics and automotive inductors are a major part of consumer electronics and automobiles. Hence, the market in Asia Pacific will grow at a high rate and the region will account for a major share of the total inductor market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is followed by North America and Europe.
Inductor Market Segmentation
BY Type
• Fixed Inductors
• RF Inductors
• Coupled Inductors
• Multi-Layered Inductors
• Power Inductors
• Others
• Variable Inductors
By Core Type
• Air core
• Ferromagnetic/ferrite core
• Laminated core
• Ceramic core
• Toroidal core
By Application
• Automotive
• Industrial RF and Telecommunication
• Military and Défense
• Consumer Electronics
• Transmission and Distribution
• Healthcare
• Others
By shield Type
• Shielded
• Unshielded
By Mounting Technique
• Surface Mount
• Through Hole
Inductor Market Key Players:
• TDK Corporation
• Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
• Vishay Intertechnonogy Inc.
• Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd.
• Chilisin Electronics Corp.
Maximize Market Research is leading Information Technology & Telecommunication research firm, has also published the following reports:
Multi-Panel Labels Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.95% during the forecast period and market is expected to reach US$ 2.80 Bn. by 2029.
Pharmacy Billing Software Market size is expected to reach US$ 39.73 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 10.66% during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/24598/
https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/24598/
