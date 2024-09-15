Medium Voltage Switchgear Market is expected to reach US$ 65.32 Bn by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research.
At the end of the forecast period (2024-30), North America is expected to account for the largest proportion of total global revenue.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 15, 2024 ) Medium Voltage Switchgear Market size was valued at US$ 42.87 Billion in 2023 and the total Medium Voltage Switchgear revenue is expected to grow at 6.2% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 65.32 Billion.
These switching devices are suitable for various tasks, including switching, current switching, short circuiting, current switching, and even special applications. There are usually metal indoor lockers, stainless steel lockers, outdoor metal lockers and other types of lockers. A switch device is used to stop the flow of electric current when it is not properly conducted. Therefore, the construction of the switchgear system mainly focuses on reliability and safety. The current may vary depending on the system location, environment and system quality. North America is expected to account for the majority of global revenue in North American countries such as the United States and Canada.
Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Segmentation
BY Type
• Compact switchgear
• Metal clad switchgear
• Metal-enclosed switchgear
• Pad-mounted switchgear
• Vault or subsurface switchgear
• Arc resistant switchgear
• Others
By Insulation
• Air Insulated Switchgear
• Gas Insulated Switchgear
By End-user
• Power Plant
• Gas and Petrochemical
• Commercial Sector
• Oil
• Utility Sector
• Paper and Pulp Industry
Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Key Players:
• ABB (Electronic Equipment and Instruments)
• GE Aerospace
• Eaton
• RESA Power
• LS Power Group
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
