Human Resource Management Software Market is expected to reach USD 69.24 Billion by 2030, as per maximize Market Research.
The North American region held the largest market share accounting for 39% in 2023.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 15, 2024 ) Human Resource Management Software Market was valued at USD 35.30 billion in 2023 and the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% throughout the forecast period, to reach USD 69.24 Bn. by 2030.
HRMS or human resource management is a software application used to manage human resources and related processes throughout the entire working life of an employee. HRMS allows companies to gain full visibility into their workforce while complying with changing laws and employment policies. HRMS features include candidate management, employee engagement, performance management, optimization, compensation, performance management, and more. The European region is expected to be the second largest market as the European Union adjusts its skills to reduce the burden of growth. Additionally, innovation and technological innovation drive growth in the region.
Human Resource Management Software Market Segmentation
BY Component
• Software
• Talent Management
• Workforce Management
• Recruitment
• Payroll Management
• Performance Management
• Service
• Support & Maintenance
• Integration & Deployment
• Training & Consulting
By Type
• Cloud
• On-premise
By Application
• IT & Telecommunication
• BFSI
• Government
• Healthcare
• Retail
• Manufacturer
Human Resource Management Software Market Key Players:
• Accenture
• ADP, Inc.
• Cezanne HR Ltd.
• Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc.
• International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)
Maximize Market Research is leading Information Technology & Telecommunication research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
