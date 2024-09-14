Liquid Biopsy Market worth $11.3 billion by 2029
Liquid Biopsy Market Size, Share & Trends by Product & Service (Kits, Instruments), Circulating Biomarker (CTC, ctDNA, cfDNA), Technology (NGS, PCR), Application (Cancer (Lung, Breast, Prostate), Non-cancer (NIPT, Infectious)), Sample Type (Blood) & Regio
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 14, 2024 ) The size of global liquid biopsy market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $6.4 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $11.3 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2024 to 2029. The comprehensive research encompasses an exhaustive examination of industry trends, meticulous pricing analysis, patent scrutiny, insights derived from conferences and webinars, identification of key stakeholders, and a nuanced understanding of market purchasing dynamics.
The expansion of the market is primarily fueled by factors such as the increasing burden of cancer and global health organizations awareness initiatives. Liquid biopsy techniques enable real-time tumor monitoring and facilitate the tracking of resistance development to specific therapies, thereby providing crucial insights for physicians utilizing targeted cancer treatments. Additionally, these tests find utility in non-invasive prenatal testing and transplantation medicine. Consequently, these benefits are propelling the swift advancement and adoption of liquid biopsy products and services across diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of various diseases.
In 2023, the assay kits segment held the largest share of the liquid biopsy market by product & service segment.
Based on product & service, the liquid biopsy market has been segmented into assay kits, instruments, and services. The assay kits segment dominated the liquid biopsy market in 2023. The versatility of assay kits contributes to their market dominance. These kits are adaptable to various biomarkers and analytes, accommodating the diverse needs of liquid biopsy applications, from detecting circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to monitoring treatment response and disease progression.
The therapy selection segment held the largest share of the liquid biopsy market by clinical application segment in 2023.
Based on clinical applications, the liquid biopsy market is segmented into early cancer screening, therapy selection, treatment monitoring, and recurrence monitoring. In 2023, the largest share of the liquid biopsy market was held by the therapy selection segment. The growth of therapy selection as the major clinical application segment is fueled by the advantages of liquid biopsy over traditional methods with its minimally invasive, real-time monitoring capabilities across various cancer types, its integration into clinical trials and drug development processes, and its cost-effectiveness in guiding therapy selection.
North America is the largest regional market for liquid biopsy market.
The market for liquid biopsy has been divided into six key geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC countries. In 2023, North America held the predominant portion of the liquid biopsy market. The region boasts a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, including advanced diagnostic facilities, specialized oncology centers, and a skilled workforce. This infrastructure supports the integration of liquid biopsy into routine clinical practice, facilitating access for patients across various healthcare settings.
Key Market Players of Liquid Biopsy Industry:
The major players operating in this market are Natera, Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Guardant Health (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Exact Sciences Corporation (US), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Biocept, In. (US), mdxhealth (US), Personalis, Inc. (US), NeoGenomics Laboratories (US), Epigenomics AG (Germany), ANGLE plc (UK), Menarini-Silicon Biosystems (Italy), Vortex Biosciences (US), Bio-Techne (US), MedGenome (US), Mesa Labs, Inc. (US), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Freenome Holdings, Inc. (US), Strand (India), LungLife AI, Inc. (US), and Lucence Health Inc. (US).
Recent Developments of Liquid Biopsy Industry:
-In February 2024, Myriad Genetics, Inc. (US) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire select assets from Intermountain Health. These included assets from its Intermountain Precision Genomics (IPG) laboratory business, including the Precise Tumor Test, the Precise Liquid Test, and IPG's CLIA-certified laboratory.
-In January 2024, Natera, Inc. (US) acquired certain assets relating to non-invasive prenatal and carrier screening business from Invitae (US).
-In November 2023, Illumina, Inc. (US) launched its TruSight Oncology 500 ctDNA v2 (TSO 500 ctDNA v2.
-In April 2023, QIAGEN (Netherlands) launched the QIAseq Targeted cfDNA Ultra Panels, enabling researchers studying cancer and other diseases to turn cell-free DNA (cfDNA) liquid-biopsy samples into libraries ready for NGS in less than eight hours.
-In January 2022, Illumina, Inc. (US) partnered with Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany). This partnership was aimed to accelerate the development of therapy selection and precision medicines for patients with advanced cancer.
