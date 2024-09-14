Mechanical Keyboard Market is expected to reach US$ 3.19 Bn by 2030
Mechanical Keyboard Market size was valued at US$ 1.28 Bn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.87% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 3.19 Bn.
The market has grown due to the shift in gamers’ preference for mechanical keyboards, which offer faster response times and greater accuracy. Due to physical keyboards, the keyboards have a less “mushy” feel to them overall and provide a good feel with each keystroke, making them ideal for typing. North America dominates the global mechanical keyboard market. The mechanical keyboard market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly. Some major companies in the market are mainly focused on increasing their presence in Asia Pacific countries like India and China. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow due to the development of digital infrastructure, continued adoption of technologies like Internet of Things (IoT) and the gaming population.
Mechanical Keyboard Market Segmentation
BY Product Type
Linear Switches
Clicky Switches
Non-Clicky/Tactile Switches
By Technology
Wired mechanical keyboards
Wireless mechanical keyboards
By Application
Typing
Gaming
Others
By End-user
Gaming zones
E-learning institutes
Household PCs
Internet cafes
others
Mechanical Keyboard Market Key Players:
Omron Corporation
Logitech international
Corsair Components Inc.
Rapoo Corporation
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
