The Alopecia Market Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 9.5 Bn Bn by 2030, as per Stellar Market Research
Alopecia Market Size was valued at USD 9.5 Bn in 2023 and the Alopecia Market is expected to grow by 9.2% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 17.59 Bn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 16, 2024 ) The hair care industry continues to expand with the support of private NGOs and government measures. Alopecia is the medical term for hair loss. Hair loss usually affects the scalp, but can occur anywhere on the body. The company has invested heavily in research and development to find new treatments and improve existing treatments by focusing on understanding the cause and targeting the cause. Approval from regulatory bodies such as FDA and EMA is important, and companies often collaborate with biotech companies and research organizations to grow.
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:
Top of FormBottom of FormAlopecia Market segmentation
by Diseases
Cicatricial Alopecia
Traction Alopecia
Alopecia Totalis
Alopecia Areata
by Treatment
Pharmaceuticals
Devices
BY Gender
Male
Female
By sales Channel
Homecare Settings
Dermatology Clinics
To Learn More About This Study, Please Click Here:
Alopecia Market Key Players:
Johnson & Johnson (USA)
Pfizer Inc. (USA)
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (USA)
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)
Follica, Inc. (USA)
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies.
