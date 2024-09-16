The Belgium’s Glass Insulation Market Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 571.9million by 2030, as per Stellar Market Research
Belgium's Glass Insulation Market was valued at USD 571.9million in 2021 and is estimated to reach a value of USD 825.8 million in 2027. Belgium's Glass Insulation Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.32% over the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 16, 2024 ) The market is divided into segments based on Type—Insulating Glass, Glass Wool, and Cellular Glass—and Application, which includes Non-Residential Construction, Residential Construction, Industrial, HVAC, and Others. The report sheds light on the Belgium Glass Insulation Market, highlighting the key players and evaluating the quality of their products. Insulated glass features two or more glass panes with an inert gas, such as argon or krypton, in between, which helps minimize heat loss through windows and doors. The demand for glass insulation in Belgium is rising, supported by government permits and various industrial projects aimed at boosting construction across both residential and commercial sectors.
Belgium’s Glass Insulation Market segmentation
by Type
Insulating Glass Units
Glass Wool
Cellular Glass
by Application
Non-Residential Construction
Residential Construction
Industrial
HVAC
Others
Belgium’s Glass Insulation Market Key Players:
Steklarna Hrastnik (Slovenia)
Groupe Pochet (France)
HENIZ-GLAS GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany)
Bormioli Luigi SpA (Italy)
Stolzle-Oberglas GmbH (Austria)
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies.
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
