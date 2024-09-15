The Biopsy Devices Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 7.05 Bn. by 2030, as per Stellar Market Research
Global Biopsy Devices Market size was valued at USD 3.66 Bn. in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 7.05 Bn. by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.67%
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 15, 2024 ) In 2023, the United States led the global market for biopsy devices, with North America benefiting from expensive healthcare and advanced medical facilities, leading to early adoption of biopsy equipment. The US stands out in regulatory support, clinical application, and research and development investment. The Asia Pacific Biopsy Market is expected to show the highest growth rate, driven by increased healthcare spending, higher rates of chronic diseases like cancer, and improved healthcare infrastructure in countries such as China, India, and Japan.
Biopsy Devices Market Segmentation
By Product
Needle based Biopsy Instruments
Devices
Guns
Needles
Localised wires
Procedure Tray
Others
By Application
Breast Biopsy
Lung Biopsy)
Colorectal Biopsy
Others
By End User
Hospitals
Academic and Research Institutes
Diagnostic and Imaging Centers
Others
Biopsy Devices Market Key Players:
Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) - USA
Medtronic plc - USA
Hologic Inc. - USA
Boston Scientific Corporation - USA
Danaher Corporation (including Leica Biosystems) - USA
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
