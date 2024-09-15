The Canned Beans Market Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 8.07 Bn by 2030, as per Stellar Market Research
The Canned Beans Market size was valued at USD 5.62 Bn. in 2023 and the total Global Canned Beans Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 11.09 Bn. by 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 15, 2024 ) The global canned beans market report covers an overview of the industry, pricing trends, and potential opportunities or threats for new entrants and existing competitors in the market. Canned beans are recognized globally for their nutritional value and are a popular supplementary food.
This active sector faces competition from major European countries and emerging players. Europe leads the market, driven by the growing demand for protein alternatives to red meat and a trend toward healthier eating and BPA-free packaging. The Netherlands is the second-largest global exporter of canned beans and a key re-exporter in Europe. Europe leads the market, driven by the growing demand for protein alternatives to red meat and a trend toward healthier eating and BPA-free packaging.
Canned Beans Market segmentation
by Type
Kidney Beans
Lima Beans
Black Beans
Baked Beans
Others
by Category
Conventional
Organic
BY Distribution channel
Store-based
Non-store based
Canned Beans Market Key Players:
Bush Brothers & Company (U.S.)
Conagra Brands (Chicago)
Del Monte Foods, Inc.
Goya Foods, Inc.(New Jersey)
B&G Foods, Inc. (New Jersey.)
