The China OLED Market Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 28.03 Bn by 2030, as per Stellar Market Research
China OLED Market size was valued at USD 14.20 Bn. in 2023 and the total China OLED Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 28.03 Bn. by 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 15, 2024 ) OLED panels are featured in devices from Chinese brands like Oppo, Xiaomi, and Huawei OLED technology, featuring thin, carbon-based layers that emit light, is rapidly advancing with improvements in resolution, brightness, and durability. In China, government subsidies are boosting OLED manufacturing, creating intense competition between local giants like BOE Technology and Tianma Microelectronics and global leaders such as Samsung Display and LG Display. These companies are heavily investing in R&D for better display quality and flexible designs. As consumer demand grows for energy-efficient, premium displays. Significant investments and technological advancements are driving the rise in OLED panel shipments for various electronics.
Segmentation
by Type
Display
Lighting
By Technology
Passive-Matrix OLED (PMOLED)
Active-Matrix OLED (AMOLED)
Transparent OLED
Top-Emitting OLED
Foldable OLED
White OLED
BY End Use
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Retail
Aerospace & Defence
Healthcare
Key Players:
BOE Technology Group
Tianma Microelectronics
Visionox Technology
Samsung Display
LG Display
