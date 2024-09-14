Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Robust Expansion is expected to 2031
The global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market is estimated to reach over USD 295.58 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.73% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 14, 2024 ) Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market to reach over USD 295.58 billion by the year 2031- Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Grade (Solid Breached Sulfate, Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard, Folding Boxboard, White Lined Chipboard, Glassine & Greaseproof Paper, Label Paper), Type (Corrugated Box, Boxboard, Flexible Paper) Application (Food, Beverage, Healthcare, Personal & Homecare)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC :https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1703
Paper and paperboard packaging has evolved into a standard and necessary component of items used on a daily basis, even for minor purposes. Paper packaging is relatively simple and does not require significant initial expenditure. Paper packaging is when the paper is used as an exterior layer on a product. It is used to safeguard, store, and transport goods.
The primary factors driving the growth of the paper and paperboard packaging market are the increasing demand for paperboard packaging boxes from the healthcare industry, increasing awareness pertaining to sustainable packaging material, adoption of eco-friendly packaging and growing adoption of paper-based packaging in the food industry.
Furthermore, rising plastic material sustainability difficulties are prompting e-commerce enterprises to replace flexible plastic packaging with paper packaging, which is likely to boost growth in the paper & paperboard packaging market.
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away:https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2024-09
List of Prominent Players in the Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market:
• Amcor Plc
• Atlantic Packaging
• Cascades Inc.
• Clearwater Paper Corporation
• DS Smith Plc.
• Fedrigoni S.P.A.
• Georgia-Pacific
• International Paper Company
• ITC Limited
• Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
• Metsa Group
• Mondi Group
• Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.
• Oji Holdings Corporation
• Packaging Corporation of America
• Rengo Co., Ltd.
• Shandong Bohui Paper Company Ltd.
• Smurfit Kappa Group Plc.
• Sonoco
• South Africa Pulp and Paper Industries Ltd.
• Stora enso Oyj
• Svenska Cellulosa Aktibolaget
• UPM
• Westrock Company
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
Environment-conscious consumers prefer paper or paperboard packaging to other packaging solutions. The waste or recovered market is expected to grow, and consumers are interested in purchasing recycled products. Paper and paperboard containers are biodegradable and more sustainable than plastic, making them more appealing to consumers. Thus, the environmental benefits associated with paper and paperboard containers will increase the adoption of such products by enterprises in several industries, such as retail and wholesale, which is anticipated to drive the global Paperboard Packaging Market.
Challenges:
Flexible plastic packaging offers the most significant benefit to manufacturers and retailers as it reduces packaging weight, resulting in lower shipping and warehousing costs and, thus, more space. It provides convenient consumer features, such as single-serve portions, easy-to-open and easy-peel options. The food tastes better in retort pouches than in traditional tin cans. Hence, convenience, portability, cost savings, sustainability, and health benefits encourage product packaging manufacturers and packaging converters to move away from standard rigid materials to flexible materials. Because most modern shoppers value convenience and portability, package design has shifted towards flexible, easy-to-handle containers.
Regional Trends:
The Asia Pacific Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market are expected to register a significant market share in terms of revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR soon owing to the expanding food and beverage sector in India and China, which is directly driven by rising population and demand for food items. The regional industry is witnessing a substantial influx of foreign investments and the entry of multinational brands into the economy to benefit from the attractive potential the economies have to offer.
Due to increased interest in recycling paper and avoiding the use of plastic, Germany has seen rapid growth in paper and paperboard packaging.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1703
Recent Developments:
• In November 2021, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. announced price increases in the domestic market for printing, communication, and industrial paper to all of its agencies. As a result, the company's revenue has increased in the long run.
Segmentation of Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market-
By Grade-
• Solid breached sulfate
• Coated unbleached kraft paperboard
• Folding boxboard
• White lined chipboard
• Glassine & greaseproof paper
• Label paper
• Others
By Type-
• Corrugated box
• Box board
• Flexible paper
By Application-
• Food
• Beverage
• Healthcare
• Personal & Healthcare
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
Empower Your Decision-Making with 180 Pages Full Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/buy-report/1703
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Grade (Solid Breached Sulfate, Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard, Folding Boxboard, White Lined Chipboard, Glassine & Greaseproof Paper, Label Paper), Type (Corrugated Box, Boxboard, Flexible Paper) Application (Food, Beverage, Healthcare, Personal & Homecare)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC :https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1703
Paper and paperboard packaging has evolved into a standard and necessary component of items used on a daily basis, even for minor purposes. Paper packaging is relatively simple and does not require significant initial expenditure. Paper packaging is when the paper is used as an exterior layer on a product. It is used to safeguard, store, and transport goods.
The primary factors driving the growth of the paper and paperboard packaging market are the increasing demand for paperboard packaging boxes from the healthcare industry, increasing awareness pertaining to sustainable packaging material, adoption of eco-friendly packaging and growing adoption of paper-based packaging in the food industry.
Furthermore, rising plastic material sustainability difficulties are prompting e-commerce enterprises to replace flexible plastic packaging with paper packaging, which is likely to boost growth in the paper & paperboard packaging market.
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away:https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2024-09
List of Prominent Players in the Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market:
• Amcor Plc
• Atlantic Packaging
• Cascades Inc.
• Clearwater Paper Corporation
• DS Smith Plc.
• Fedrigoni S.P.A.
• Georgia-Pacific
• International Paper Company
• ITC Limited
• Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
• Metsa Group
• Mondi Group
• Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.
• Oji Holdings Corporation
• Packaging Corporation of America
• Rengo Co., Ltd.
• Shandong Bohui Paper Company Ltd.
• Smurfit Kappa Group Plc.
• Sonoco
• South Africa Pulp and Paper Industries Ltd.
• Stora enso Oyj
• Svenska Cellulosa Aktibolaget
• UPM
• Westrock Company
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
Environment-conscious consumers prefer paper or paperboard packaging to other packaging solutions. The waste or recovered market is expected to grow, and consumers are interested in purchasing recycled products. Paper and paperboard containers are biodegradable and more sustainable than plastic, making them more appealing to consumers. Thus, the environmental benefits associated with paper and paperboard containers will increase the adoption of such products by enterprises in several industries, such as retail and wholesale, which is anticipated to drive the global Paperboard Packaging Market.
Challenges:
Flexible plastic packaging offers the most significant benefit to manufacturers and retailers as it reduces packaging weight, resulting in lower shipping and warehousing costs and, thus, more space. It provides convenient consumer features, such as single-serve portions, easy-to-open and easy-peel options. The food tastes better in retort pouches than in traditional tin cans. Hence, convenience, portability, cost savings, sustainability, and health benefits encourage product packaging manufacturers and packaging converters to move away from standard rigid materials to flexible materials. Because most modern shoppers value convenience and portability, package design has shifted towards flexible, easy-to-handle containers.
Regional Trends:
The Asia Pacific Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market are expected to register a significant market share in terms of revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR soon owing to the expanding food and beverage sector in India and China, which is directly driven by rising population and demand for food items. The regional industry is witnessing a substantial influx of foreign investments and the entry of multinational brands into the economy to benefit from the attractive potential the economies have to offer.
Due to increased interest in recycling paper and avoiding the use of plastic, Germany has seen rapid growth in paper and paperboard packaging.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1703
Recent Developments:
• In November 2021, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. announced price increases in the domestic market for printing, communication, and industrial paper to all of its agencies. As a result, the company's revenue has increased in the long run.
Segmentation of Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market-
By Grade-
• Solid breached sulfate
• Coated unbleached kraft paperboard
• Folding boxboard
• White lined chipboard
• Glassine & greaseproof paper
• Label paper
• Others
By Type-
• Corrugated box
• Box board
• Flexible paper
By Application-
• Food
• Beverage
• Healthcare
• Personal & Healthcare
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
Empower Your Decision-Making with 180 Pages Full Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/buy-report/1703
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact Information:
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +917972967118
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +917972967118
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results