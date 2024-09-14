E-bike Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 121.66 Bn. by 2030
The E-bike Market size was valued at USD 54.01 Bn in 2023 and the total E-bike revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 121.66 Bn by 2030.
China plays a leading role in the global e-bike market, acting as a key manufacturing and export hub. In China, the average price of an electric bike with lead-acid batteries is $167. The Chinese Sustainability Survey shows that e-bikes in North America average $815, while in Western Europe, they cost around $1,546. China dominates the e-bike market, accounting for an estimated 85% of global sales. In 2013, government data estimated 180 million e-bikes on China's streets, far surpassing any other country.
E-bike Market Segmentation
by Type
City/Urban E-bikes
Trekking E-bikes
Cargo E-bikes
Others
by Mode
Pedal-assisted
Throttle-assisted
by Battery Type
Lithium-ion Battery
Lead-acid Battery
Nickel-cadmium Battery
E-bike Market Key Players:
North America
Pedego Electric Bikes
Trek Bicycle Corporation
Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc.
Solex Cycle North America Inc.
Rad Power Bikes
Aventon
