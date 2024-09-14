Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 146.09 Bn. by 2030
Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market was valued at US$ 12.16 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 146.09 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 42.63% during forecast period.
Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market was valued at US$ 12.16 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 146.09 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 42.63% during forecast period.
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to record the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of positioning technology across retail, healthcare, logistics, public, and office spaces, along with growing demand for real-time location systems and indoor location-based services. However, in 2023, North America held the largest share, driven by the increased use of indoor positioning and navigation solutions in retail, public spaces, and logistics warehouses.
Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market Segmentation
by Component
Software
Hardware
Services
by Technology
Ultra-Wideband Technology
Bluetooth Low Energy
Wi-Fi
Others
by Application
Asset & Personnel Tracking
Location-Based Analytics
Navigation & Maps
Others
by End-User
Healthcare
Retail
Manufacturing
Travel & Hospitality
Office Spaces
Public Spaces
Logistics & Warehouses
Others
Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market Key Players:
Apple Incorporation
Cisco Systems Inc.
Broadcom
Ericsson
Microsoft
Google Inc.
Nokia Corporation
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
