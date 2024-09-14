The Soft Drinks Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 765.34 Bn. by 2030, as per Stellar Market Research
The Soft Drinks Market size was valued at USD 496.40 Bn. in 2023 and the total Global Soft Drinks revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.38% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 765.34 Bn. by 2030
North America held the largest share in the Soft Drinks Market size in 2023. The investments in assembly lines and packaging technology have increased production. The presence of key players such as Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, and Dr. Pepper Snapple Group have helped the region as well. The continuous innovation and introduction of more options are expected to help the region during the forecast period as well.
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Soft-Drinks-Market/1931
Soft Drinks Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Carbonated Soft Drinks
Non-carbonated Soft Drinks
Fruit Juices
Flavored Water
Energy Drinks
Ready-to-Drinks (RTD)
Others
By Packaging
Cans
Bottles
Pouches
Others
By Distribution Channels
Offline
Online
To Learn More About This Study, Please Click Here:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Soft-Drinks-Market/1931
Soft Drinks Market Key Players:
The Coca-Cola Company (United States)
PepsiCo, Inc. (United States)
Keurig Dr Pepper (United States)
National Beverage Corp. (United States)
Cott Corporation (Canada)
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
