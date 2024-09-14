Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market Demand and Growth Opportunities Detailed Analysis Report 2024-2031
“Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market” in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $4.53 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $8.91 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2024 to 2031 according to a new report by InsightAce Analytic.
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market is:
• Technological advancement
• Rising interest in tailored healthcare
• Development in the fields of biology and pharmaceuticals
The following are the primary obstacles to the isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market's expansion:
• High costs
• Shortage of competent experts
• Rules and regulations
Future expansion opportunities for the global isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market include:
• Improving healthcare facilities
• Growth in research and development
• Increasing incomes per capita
• The regulatory structure that controls the creation and utilization of INAAT-based diagnostic and therapeutic techniques is a big roadblock limiting the market's development.
Market Analysis:
The rising prevalence of infectious diseases has led to a dramatic increase in the demand for this technology as a molecular testing tool. Tuberculosis, hepatitis, and influenza are among the most prevalent infectious diseases that cause mortality, particularly in developing countries. The need for easy, fast, and disease-specific testing options will likely drive the demand for solutions utilizing isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT).
List of Prominent Players in the Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market:
• Grifols, S.A. (Spain),
• Hologic, Inc. (US),
• Abbott Laboratories (US),
• Becton, Dickinson and Company (US),
• Meridian Bioscience (US),
• Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan),
• bioMérieux SA (France),
• Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland),
• New England Biolabs (US),
• QIAGEN N.V. (Germany),
• DiaSorin Sp.A. (Italy),
• General Electric (US),
• OptiGene Limited (UK),
• Quidel Corporation (US),
• Thermo Fisher Scientific (US).
• Genomtec (Poland),
• Mast Group Ltd. (UK),
• Ustar Biotechnologies (China),
• Jena Bioscience GmbH (Germany),
• Atila BioSystems (US),
• TwistDx Limited (UK),
• LGC Limited (UK),
• Life Sciences Advanced Technologies (US),
• GenoSensor Corporation (US),
• PCR Biosystems (UK)
Recent Developments:
• In March 2024, BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company) announced the enrollment of the first patient in AGILITY. This IDE study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of the BD cardiovascular Included Artery for managing peripheral artery disease (PAD).
• In March 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. announced opening a new CorEvitas syndicated clinical registry for generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP). Enrollment in this registry is currently available. It is CorEvitas’ tenth syndicated illness registry. It closes a gap in the research by offering real-world data (RWE) about the clinical and medical results of individuals with GPP.
• In February 2024, GE Vernova introduced GridBeats, a comprehensive software-defined automation solution designed to improve grid resilience and streamline digitalization.
Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Technological Advancement
Isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology is seeing a surge in demand as consumers seek more intuitive, rapid, and disease-specific diagnostic tools. The isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market is expected to rise in the next years due to rising disposable income and improved healthcare infrastructure in emerging nations. The demand for affordable pharmaceuticals and treatments for genetic illnesses has surged due to the development of a gene-based drug in response to the increasing number of infectious diseases. Another major growth driver of the isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market is the shrinking of nucleic-acid diagnostics.
Challenges: Rules And Regulations
The utilization of point-of-care applications for amplification techniques, like PCR, is hindered by the requirement of instrumentation capable of thermal cycling and temperature control. Regulating the development of diagnostics based on INAAT is a major obstacle to the industry's growth. In addition, Patients' lack of knowledge and unclear regulations on INAAT-based diagnostics limit the promotion of INAAT solutions.
North America is Expected to Grow with the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period
The North America isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market is likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. This is because state-of-the-art healthcare systems and technologies are being widely used. Also, the product is in demand due to cost-effective detection and growing worries about infectious diseases in the elderly, which will likely continue to fuel demand during the projection period.
Segmentation of Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market-
By Product-
• Assays, Kits & Reagents
• Systems
By Technology-
• Transcription Mediated Amplification (TMA)
• Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP)
• Strand Displacement Amplification (SDA)
• Helicase-dependent Amplification (HDA)
• Nucleic Acid Sequence-based Amplification (NASBA)
• Nicking Enzyme Amplification Reaction (NEAR)
• Single Primer Isothermal Amplification (SPIA)
• Other Technologies
By Application-
• Disease Diagnosis
o Hepatitis
o Chlamydia trachomatis (CT)
o Neisseria gonorrhoeae (NG)
o Influenza
o Covid-19
o Other Disease Diagnosis
• Blood Screening
• Other Applications
By End-User-
• Hospitals
• Reference Laboratories
• Academic & Research Laboratories
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
