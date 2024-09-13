The E-Commerce International Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 167.21 Tn. by 2030, as per Stellar Market Research
The Global E-Commerce International Market was valued at USD 23 Tn. in the year 2023 and is expected to reach USD 167.21 Tn. by 2030 with a growing CAGR of 32.73% over the forecast period of 2024-2030
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 13, 2024 ) Asia Pacific has dominated the E-Commerce International Market with China as its leader. China has displayed the CAGR of 9.9%, and annual sales of $3.01 Tn. China is followed by Japan, with 125 million population, Japanese e-commerce market recorded $193.4 Bn in online sales, with e-commerce taking 3.3% of total retail share.
Europe E-Commerce International Market is expected to show 16.45% of CAGR between 2024 and 2030.
The introduction of AR, VR has enhanced the e-commerce experience, by allowing an immersive experience. Increased technological penetration in the society is also driving the E-Commerce International Market.
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/e-commerce-international-market/2377
E-Commerce International Market Segmentation
By Type
Business-to-Consumer
Business-to-Business
Consumer-to-Consumer
Others
By Product
Home Appliances
Books
Cosmetics
Groceries
Apparel, Footwear and Accessories
Others
To Learn More About This Study, Please Click Here:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/e-commerce-international-market/2377
E-Commerce International Market Key Players:
Alibaba
Amazon
Flipkart
eBay
com
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
