The Retail E-Commerce Market Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 11.15 tn. by 2030, as per Stellar Market Research
Global Retail E-Commerce Market size was valued at USD 5.50 Tn. in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 11.15 Tn. by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.52%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 13, 2024 ) Retail e-commerce implies a direct sale of products and services to consumers with the help of the digital platform that enables online transactions. The goods and services are sold directly to customers.
Asia-Pacific retail e-commerce market is observed to be the fastest growing region. The region is driven by consumer demand for more advanced shopping experiences, convenience, and personalization. India and China offer wide range of on-demand services through digital platforms. The rapid growth of digitalization is fueling the growth of the global retail e-commerce market.
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/retail-e-commerce-market/2371
Retail E-Commerce Market segmentation
by Product
Groceries
Apparels and Accessories
Footwear
Personal and Beauty Care
Furniture and Household Decor
Electronic Goods
Others
BY Type
Hybrid Marketplace
Pure Marketplace
Brand
Retail Chain
Others
To Learn More About This Study, Please Click Here:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/retail-e-commerce-market/2371
Retail E-Commerce Market Key Players:
Amazon (USA)
Walmart (USA)
eBay (USA)
Target (USA)
Shopify (Canada)
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
Retail E-Commerce Market segmentation
