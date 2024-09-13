The Wellness Tourism Market Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 922.7 Bn by 2030, as per Stellar Market Research
Global Wellness Tourism Market size was valued at USD 922.7 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1808.5 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.88%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 13, 2024 ) Enhancing one's physical, mental, and spiritual well-being while on vacation is the main goal of wellness tourism market. The market offers things like yoga retreats, spa days, meditation, and nutritious food regimens. More and more tourists are looking for locations that put sustainability first because they care about the environment. In response, wellness resorts are cutting waste, decreasing their carbon impact, and implementing eco-friendly procedures.
In terms of wellness tourism, North America and Europe are the leaders. One of the main countries contributing to wellness experiences is the US. Europe's most leisurely-minded nations include France, Germany, Spain, and Italy.
Wellness Tourism Market segmentation
by service
In-country Transport
Lodging
Food & Beverage
Wellness Activities
Shopping
Others
by location
Domestic
International
BY traveller types
Primary
Secondary
Wellness Tourism Market Key Players:
Four Seasons Hotels Limited (Canada)
Hyatt Hotels Corporation (United States)
Marriott International, Inc. (United States)
Hilton Worldwide (United States)
Canyon Ranch (United States)
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
Wellness Tourism Market segmentation
