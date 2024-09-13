SEMICON India 2024 in Noida Represents India's Advancements and Ambitions in the Semiconductor Industry
MarketsandMarkets anticipates the global semiconductor market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trends & Analysis was valued at USD 529 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 617 billion by 2024, registering an annual growth of 16.6% in 2024.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, September 13, 2024 ) The much-anticipated SEMICON India 2024 is set to be one of the most significant technology events of the year, bringing together global leaders, innovators, and key stakeholders from the semiconductor industry. India’s technology hub, the event aims to strengthen India’s position as a global player in semiconductor manufacturing, design, and innovation.
According to MarketsandMarkets anticipates the global semiconductor market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trends & Analysis was valued at USD 529 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 617 billion by 2024, registering an annual growth of 16.6% in 2024. The market growth is expected to be driven by the rising demand for semiconductors in data centers, high-performance computing (HPC), and the automotive industry. The global semiconductor industry is expected to witness robust growth in 2024, fueled due to surge in overall market valuations across memory, logic, micro, sensors, analog, and discrete segments. Growing interests of enterprises in generative-AI fueling demand for AI-chips, increasing demand for GPUs from data centers, and increase in semiconductor content per vehicle – are some trends that spearhead an uptick in global semiconductor market growth.
Focus on India’s Semiconductor Ambitions:
SEMICON India 2024 will play a critical role in advancing India's goals under the "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiatives. With India seeking to become a key player in the global semiconductor supply chain, the event will focus on boosting domestic manufacturing capabilities, fostering R&D, and attracting foreign investments.
The New Epicenter of India's Semiconductor Ambitions:
Noida has emerged as one of the key technology hubs in India, with its strategic location near New Delhi and a rapidly expanding industrial infrastructure. Hosting SEMICON India 2024 in Noida highlights the region’s increasing importance in India's semiconductor and electronics manufacturing ecosystem.
Key highlights include:
Government Initiatives: Indian policymakers and industry leaders will showcase the country's expanding semiconductor ecosystem, which is set to receive billions of dollars in government support through financial incentives and infrastructure development.
Global Partnerships: SEMICON India will facilitate discussions around collaborations between Indian companies and global semiconductor giants to drive technological advancements and supply chain resilience.
Startups and Innovation: A special focus will be given to emerging Indian semiconductor startups and research institutions, providing them with a platform to present their innovations and forge partnerships with global tech leaders.
Cutting-Edge Trends and Technologies:
The event will feature discussions on next-generation semiconductor technologies such as advanced chipsets, AI-driven designs, 5G and 6G components, automotive electronics, IoT solutions, and quantum computing.
Key topics to be explored include:
The future of semiconductor manufacturing and the shift towards sub-5nm nodes.
The role of semiconductors in enabling AI, machine learning, and autonomous systems.
Sustainability in semiconductor production, addressing energy efficiency, recycling, and reducing environmental impact.
Prominent Speakers and Exhibitors:
SEMICON India 2024 will attract key figures from leading global companies such as Intel, TSMC, Samsung, and Qualcomm, alongside Indian industry leaders from companies like Tata Electronics, Reliance, and Vedanta-Foxconn. Prominent speakers will include:
Ashwini Vaishnaw, India’s Minister for Electronics and IT
Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel
Lisa Su, CEO of AMD
C.C. Wei, CEO of TSMC
Why SEMICON India Matters?
As India continues to grow its influence in the semiconductor sector, SEMICON India 2024 will be pivotal in solidifying the country’s role as a major player in global supply chains. The event will not only attract investment but also promote India as a hub for innovation, research, and skilled talent in the semiconductor space.
SEMICON India 2024 is expected to set new benchmarks for the semiconductor industry, driving collaboration and innovations that will shape the future of global technology.
Global Leaders and Technological Innovations:
The event will see participation from global semiconductor giants such as Intel, TSMC, Samsung, and Qualcomm, as well as Indian industry leaders like Vedanta-Foxconn and Reliance. Cutting-edge trends and technologies will be showcased, including:
Advanced Chip Manufacturing: Discussions will focus on the shift towards smaller nodes, such as sub-5nm technology, which are crucial for next-gen AI, IoT, and telecommunications devices.
AI and Quantum Computing: Experts will explore how semiconductors are revolutionizing AI systems and quantum computing, driving transformative changes across industries.
5G and 6G Evolution: The role of semiconductors in enabling the rapid adoption of 5G and 6G infrastructure will be another key topic.
Empowering India's Semiconductor Future:
With India's ambitious plans to establish itself as a key player in the semiconductor industry, SEMICON India 2024 will provide crucial insights into the future. The event will focus on talent development, research and development, and infrastructure growth, which are vital for sustaining long-term growth in the sector. It will also emphasize sustainability in semiconductor production, showcasing innovations aimed at reducing the industry's environmental impact.
SEMICON India 2024 in Noida is not just a significant event for India but for the global semiconductor industry. It is expected to facilitate global partnerships, accelerate local manufacturing, and strengthen India’s position in the global semiconductor value chain. The event will help India meet its goal of becoming self-reliant in semiconductor technology while contributing to the global supply chain amidst growing demand.
At SEMICON India 2024, AI chipsets will take center stage as one of the most transformative technologies driving the future of artificial intelligence and machine learning. These specialized semiconductor components are designed to enhance the processing capabilities of AI systems, enabling faster, more efficient data handling, and real-time decision-making across industries such as automotive, healthcare, smart cities, and telecommunications.
Key Focus Areas:
Next-Generation AI Processors: Discussions will highlight advancements in AI chipsets, including neuromorphic computing and quantum processors, pushing the boundaries of what AI can achieve.
AI in Edge Computing: AI chipsets are integral to the growth of edge computing, where data processing occurs closer to devices, enabling faster insights and reduced latency, crucial for autonomous vehicles and IoT applications.
Energy Efficiency: Innovations in AI chip design that focus on reducing energy consumption while maintaining high-performance computing capabilities will also be a critical area of exploration.
Leading global companies like NVIDIA, Intel, and AMD, along with rising Indian semiconductor firms, will present breakthroughs in AI chipset technologies, showcasing their role in shaping the future of AI-driven solutions. SEMICON India 2024 is poised to be a key event for understanding how AI chipsets are revolutionizing industries and powering the next wave of digital transformation.
The AI Chip Market is projected to grow from USD 123.16 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach USD 311.58 billion by 2029; it is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.4% from 2024 to 2029. AI chips have emerged as the epitome of technological growth. The growing emphasis on parallel computing in Al data centers is bound to drive innovation across industries such as BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, and E-commerce. Moreover, the growth in AI server shipment is likely to fuel the demand for AI chips. Moreover, the growth of the market is attributed to growing adoption of industrial robotics and automation that rely on AI capabilities.
