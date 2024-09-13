Dental Consumables Market worth $54.6 billion in 2029
Dental Consumables Market Size, Share & Trends by Product (Implants, Prosthetics, Orthodontics, Endodontics, Infection Control, Periodontics, Whitening Products, Finishing Products, Sealants, Splints), End user (Dental Hospital & Clinics, laboratory) - Gl
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 13, 2024 ) The size of global dental consumables market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $36.3 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $54.6 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2029. The comprehensive research encompasses an exhaustive examination of industry trends, meticulous pricing analysis, patent scrutiny, insights derived from conferences and webinars, identification of key stakeholders, and a nuanced understanding of market purchasing dynamics.
In 2023, The North America accounted for the second largest share of the dental consumables market. New innovations such as dental lasers, CAD/CAM technology, and advanced dental implants have made dental procedures more efficient, less invasive, and more accessible. These technologies not only enhance the quality of care but also increase the adoption rate of dental procedures, contributing to the market's expansion?offering dental products are the key factors driving the growth of the dental consumables market in Europe this report, the Dental Consumables is segmented into – by product, end user and region.
Dental restoration segment is expected to account for the largest share, by product in the dental consumables market during the forecast period.
Based on product, the market is segmented into dental restoration, orthodintics, peridontics, infection control, endodontics, whitening products, finishing & polishing products, and other dental consumables. The dental restoration segment is poised to capture the largest market share primarily due to the rising prevalence of dental caries and tooth decay, leading to an increased demand for restorative materials like composites, amalgams, ceramics, and dental implants. Additionally, advancements in restorative dentistry techniques and materials, coupled with the growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, further fuel the segment's growth. Moreover, the availability of a wide range of restorative options tailored to patient needs contribute significantly to the segment's dominance in the market.
Dental Hospitals and Clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share, by end user in the dental consumables market.
Based on end user, the market is segmented into dental hospitals and clinics, dental laboratories, DSO, and other end users. The dental hospitals and clinics segment holds the largest market share primarily due to factors such as the increasing number of dental procedures performed in these facilities, and the presence of advanced dental equipment and technologies. Moreover, the growing focus on quality dental care, coupled with the availability of skilled professionals and specialized infrastructure in these settings, further consolidates their dominance in the dental consumables market.
Key Market Players of Dental Consumables Industry:
The key players in the global dental consumables market are Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), Kuraray Noritake Dental (Japan), Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), Geistlich Pharma AG (Switzerland), Ivoclar Vivadent (Liechtenstein), GC Corporation (Japan), Keystone Dental Inc. (US), BEGO GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Septodont Holding (France), Ultradent Products (US), VOCO GmbH (Germany), COLTENE Group (Switzerland), SDI Limited (Australia), Young Innovations, Inc. (US), DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik (Germany), Brasseler USA (US), SHOFU INC. (Japan), Zhermack SpA (Italy), BISCO, Inc. (US), and Dental Technologies Inc. (US).
Recent Developments of Dental Consumables Industry:
-In March 2024, enhancing their services in digital dentistry and implantology, Straumann unveiled a new digitalized solution for dentistry at an international dental show in Cologne.
-In February 2023, Ivoclar and Cayster, Inc. partnered so as to enhance the intraoral scanning experience for dentists and laboratory trainers, marking a significant step in improving digital workflows in dental practices
-In January 2022, Johnson & Johnson partnered with Microsoft Corporation, Inc. The Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies (JJMDC) collaborated with Microsoft Corporation Inc, (US) to enable and expand JJMDC's secure and compliant digital surgery ecosystem.
