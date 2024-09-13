The Haemodialysis Market Reached USD 118.29 Billion in 2032 Growing at A Rate of 4.40% To Forecast 2024-2032
Pune, 12, September 2024: The Haemodialysis Market Size Was Valued at USD 80.28 Billion in 2023, and is Projected to Reach USD 118.29 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 4.40 % From 2024-2032.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 13, 2024 ) Haemodialysis is a healthcare treatment for kidney failure patients that removes waste and fluids from the blood using a dialyzer machine. This process involves channelling blood through a pipe, cleaning it, and pumping it back to the body. Haemodialysis is typically performed three to four times weekly, helping regulate electrolytes, water content, and waste products in those with compromised kidney function. The market for haemodialysis has grown due to the increasing incidence of end-stage renal disease (ESRD), technological advancements, and improved consciousness. It includes dialysis equipment, blood lines, concentrates, accessories, and services offered by dialysis centers and home care markets.
Haemodialysis Market Dynamics
The increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) across the globe is expected to drive the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market. CKD may affect up to 10% of the population worldwide as CKD is on the rise due to factors such as an aging population, increasing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension, and the progression of CKD to end-stage renal disease, which is often seen. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a blood disorder that is more common among people over the age of 65. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 35.5 million people in the United States will be affected by chronic kidney disease by 2023. The hemodialysis market is experiencing unique growth opportunities due to technological advancements in hemodialysis machines and related equipment. New technologies like portable dialysis machines, advanced membrane technologies, and AI-based data analysis are making treatments more effective and convenient for patients. Companies must invest in research and development to improve the dialysis process, make it easy to use, and reduce costs. Home hemodialysis is now a reality, creating new markets and patient groups with high growth potential.
Haemodialysis Market Regional Insights
North America is expected to dominate the Haemodialysis Market in the future due to advancements in healthcare, high chronic kidney disease rates, and a growing diabetic and hypertension patient population. Major players, significant capital expenditure on R&D, and technological advancements in dialysis treatments further support this dominance. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, more than one in seven adults in the United States has chronic kidney disease. In addition, the increasing cost-effectiveness and favorable government programs are expected to favor the US dialysis market, thereby increasing the local industry. For example, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) pays for blood transfusions through a payment system (PPS), which allows blood transfusion providers to be paid a fixed amount.
Haemodialysis Market Segment Analysis
By Type:
• Conventional Hemodialysis
• Daily Hemodialysis
• Nocturnal Hemodialysis
The conventional hemodialysis segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Three primary modalities are conventional hemodialysis, daily hemodialysis, and nocturnal hemodialysis. Traditional hemodialysis involves three treatments per week, each lasting four hours. Daily hemodialysis offers convenience and efficiency, with patients treated five to six times a week for shorter periods. nocturnal hemodialysis offers long-slow dialysis benefits. The market is shifting due to the increasing need for personalized dialysis services. With advancements in technology and healthcare facilities prioritizing patients, the hemodialysis market has the potential to expand and improve on existing treatments.
By Dialysis Site:
• In-center dialysis
• Home dialysis
By Product:
• Consumables
• Equipment
• Drugs
Haemodialysis Key Competitors include:
• Cargill, Incorporated (US)
• Nipro Corporation (Japan)
• DaVita Inc. (United States)
• B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
• TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (Japan)
• Baxter International Inc. (US)
• Rockwell Medical Technologies Inc. (US)
• Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan)
• Diaverum Holding AB (Sweden)
• Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan) and Others and other major players
Key questions answered in the Haemodialysis Market report are:
1. Which market segment dominated the global Haemodialysis market in 2023?
2. What are the current global trends in the Haemodialysis market?
3. What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Haemodialysis market?
4. What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Haemodialysis market?
5. Who are the leading companies in the Haemodialysis market, and what are their product portfolios?
6. What are the primary challenges the Haemodialysis market may face in the future?
7. Which region had the largest share of the Haemodialysis market in 2023?
8. How is the regulatory environment influencing the Haemodialysis market?
Key Offerings:
• Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
• Haemodialysis Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
• Market Trend Analysis
• Pestle Analysis
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Industry Value Chain Analysis
• Ecosystem
• Regulatory Landscape
• Price Trend Analysis
• Patent Analysis
• Technology Evolution
• Investment Pockets
• Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players from a strategic perspective
• Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
