In-Silico Drug Discovery Market Detailed Analysis with Accurate Forecast to 2031
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global In-Silico Drug Discovery Market is valued at US$ 2.15 Bn in 2022, and it is expected to reach US$ 9.23 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 17.78% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global In-Silico Drug Discovery Market- (By Products (Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Consultancy-as-a-Service), By Workflow (Discovery (Target Identification (Bioinformatics, Reverse Docking, Protein Structure Prediction), Target Validation, Lead Discovery (Library Design, Pharmacophore, Pre-Clinical Tests, Clinical Trials), By Technology (Artificial Intelligence, Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Other Technologies (In-Silico Fishing, RNN for Drug Design)), By Software Type (Molecular modelling and de novo drug design software, Pharmacophore Modelling software), By End User (Contract Research Organizations, Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, Others)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
In-silico drug discovery involves using computational methods and bioinformatics tools to expedite and optimize various stages of the drug development process. This includes identifying and validating drug targets, virtual screening potential compounds, predicting drug properties and toxicity, and optimizing lead compounds. The global in-silico drug discovery market comprises businesses providing software and services for developing novel drugs. To investigate and foretell how therapeutic molecules would possibly behave and interact with their biological targets, scientists utilize computational simulation, modelling, and informatics.
In-silico drug discovery is a time- and money-saving alternative to more conventional experimental methods, allowing researchers to screen, rank, and refine compounds without physically testing them first. Increases in processing speed have opened up promising new avenues for in-silico drug discovery. Faster and more precise simulations, molecular modelling, virtual screening, and big data analysis are all made possible by high-performance computing, which, in turn, speeds up the drug discovery process. The massive amounts of data produced by in-silico drug discovery can be efficiently managed and analyzed using cloud computing technologies. Research efficiency and productivity are increased by cloud-based infrastructure's ability to promote teamwork, data sharing, and specialist software. However, in silico drug discovery can hasten the early stages of drug development, and experimental validation is still necessary to ensure the safety and efficacy of new therapeutic candidates.
List of Prominent Players in the In-Silico Drug Discovery Market:
• Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
• Curia Global, Inc.
• Certara, USA.
• Charles River
• Chemical Computing Group ULC.
• Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc.
• Dassault Systemes
• e-therapeutics plc.
• Evotec
• Insilico Medicine
• Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
• Numerate, Inc.
• PerkinElmer Inc.
• Schrödinger, Inc.
• Selvita
• Simulations Plus
• Tracxn Technologies
• WuXi AppTec
• Others
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The growing demand for the in-silico drug discovery market is fueled by the widespread call for improved methods of combining data storage with computing power. As a result of this amalgamation, the computational analytics community should expect decreased data transfer costs and freed-up channels for further research and communication. Virtual screening is a frequent computer method for detecting hits in the preliminary stages of drug research.
Challenges:
The prime challenge is strict regulations, a shortage of competent individuals and a lack of norms and protocol because of lockdowns and isolation in emerging countries, which is predicted to slow the growth of the in-silico drug discovery market. Regulatory hurdles for in-silico drug development include establishing the validity of computational models and the credibility of virtual screening as accurate predictors of clinical outcomes. The integration of in-silico methods into drug research requires the establishment of guidelines by regulatory bodies. In silico drug discovery helps speed up the first phases of drug development. Experimental validation is still necessary to guarantee the safety and effectiveness of new drug candidates. A major difficulty in the field is trying to reconcile the discrepancy between theoretical expectations and empirical findings. This alarming rise in the incidence of chronic and infectious disorders such as COVID-19 and chronic kidney disease, as well as governments' increasing focus on improving healthcare infrastructure, are all factors expected to drive the in-silico drug discovery market during the forecast period.
Regional Trends:
The North American in-silico drug discovery market is anticipated to register a major market share in revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future because of the huge need for treatments of rare diseases like cystic fibrosis and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The infrastructure linking manufacturers and retailers is among the most developed in the world, helping the business expand. Besides, Europe had a considerable share in the market because of the region's better healthcare infrastructure, higher per capita income, and more generous reimbursement rules. Furthermore, major competitors in the market and the growing cooperation between major players for market penetration in the area enable an opportunity to grow the global in-silico drug discovery market.
Recent Developments:
• In May 2023, FAR Biotech and Aragen Life Sciences initiated a collaborative effort to progress the neurodegeneration preclinical program. Aragen has been selected to furnish integrated drug discovery (IDD) services to bolster FAR Biotech's quantum biomodelling approach.
• In June 2022, Certara introduced the Simcyp Discovery Simulator, an innovative software specifically developed for scientists engaged in translational research and small-molecule drug discovery. Utilizing physiologically based pharmacokinetic (PBPK) modelling and simulation, Simcyp Discovery, which was derived from the industry-leading Simcyp Simulator, bolstered confidence in early-stage development decisions.
Segmentation of In-Silico Drug Discovery Market-
By Products-
• Software
• Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)
• Consultancy-as-a-Service
By Workflow-
• Discovery
o Target Identification
Bioinformatics
Reverse Docking
Protein Structure Prediction
o Target Validation
o Lead Discovery
Library Design
Pharmacophore
• Pre-Clinical Tests
• Clinical Trials
By Technology-
• Artificial Intelligence
• Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)
• Other Technologies
o In-Silico Fishing
o RNN for Drug Design
By Software Type-
• Molecular modelling and de novo drug design software
• Pharmacophore Modelling software
By End User-
• Contract Research Organizations
• Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
• Academic and Research Institutes
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
