Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market worth $1.8 billion in 2029
Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market Size, Share & Trends by Type ( Xenograft, Allograft, Synthetic Bone Grafts, Alloplast), Application (sinus Lift, Ridge Augumentation, Socket Preservation), Product (BioOss, Osteograf, Grafton), End User, Region- Global
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 12, 2024 ) The size of global dental bone graft substitute market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.3 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $1.8 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2029. The comprehensive research encompasses an exhaustive examination of industry trends, meticulous pricing analysis, patent scrutiny, insights derived from conferences and webinars, identification of key stakeholders, and a nuanced understanding of market purchasing dynamics.
"Based on dental bone graft substitute by end user, the hospitals segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period."
Under end user, hospital segment is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2029., Bone grafting is frequently used in hospitals for oral and maxillofacial surgery for procedures like jaw reconstruction, alveolar ridge preservation, cleft lip and palate repair and dental implantology, when natural jawbone is insufficient for implant placement, bone grafts provide a foundation for successful implant osseointegration (fusion with bone).
"The Bio-Oss segment is expected to account for the largest share, by product in dental bone graft substitute."
By product segment, dental bone graft substitute is segmented into Bio-Oss, osteograf, grafton and others. Bio-Oss accounts for the largest share in by product category. Bio-Oss has a long history of successful use in dental bone grafting procedures, with extensive clinical research supporting its efficacy and safety which is expected to drive the segment growth.
"The osteoconduction segment is expected to account for the largest share, by mechanism in dental bone graft substitute."
By mechanism segment, dental bone graft substitute is segmented into bio osteoconduction, osteoinduction, osteopromotion, osteogenesis. osteoconduction accounts for the largest share in by mechanism category. Osteoconduction promotes bone regeneration at the defect site, provides a foundation for dental implant placement and supports jawbone structure and prevents collapse which is expected to drive the segment growth.
"In 2023, Europe was the region with the second largest market share in dental bone graft substitute. "
Dental bone graft substitute is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa and GCC countries.
Europe accounted for the second-largest share of dental bone graft substitute in 2023. The apidly aging population, leading to a higher demand for dental bone graft substitute is driving the growth of dental bone graft substitute in the European region.
Key Market Players of Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Industry:
Key players in dental bone graft substitute include Dentsply Sirona Inc. (US), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), JOHNSON & JOHNSON (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Medtronic, Plc (Ireland), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Zimvie Inc. (US), Henry Schein Inc. (US), RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.(US), Lifenet Health (US), Dentium (US), Geistlich Pharma AG (Switzerland), Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation (US), Tissue Regenix Group (UK), Kuraray Co. Ltd. (Japan), BEGO GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Young Innovations (US), Keystone Dental (US), Novabone LLC. (US), Biotiss Biomaterials LLC (US), Collagen Matrix Inc.(US), Osteogenics Biomedical (US), Hannox International Corp.(Taiwan), Meyer Haake GMBH (Germany) and Arora Biosurgery Ltd. (New Zealand).
Recent Developments of Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Industry:
-In April 2023, Henry Schein acquired a majority ownership position in Biotech Dental, aiming to create a digital workflow that provides a seamless journey for customers to increase case acceptance and improve clinical outcomes for practitioners.
-In March 2022, Dentsply Sirona Inc. partnered with Platform for Better Oral Health in Europe. The goal is to improve oral health and the prevention of oral diseases - as well as address oral health inequalities and challenges.
-In February 2022, Envista Holdings Corporation (US) partnered with Vitaldent Group (Spain). This extended agreement positions Envista as the preferred supplier of implants (Nobel Biocare) and clear aligners (Spark).
-In January 2022, Johnson & Johnson partnered with Microsoft Corporation, Inc. The Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies (JJMDC) collaborated with Microsoft Corporation Inc, (US) to enable and expand JJMDC's secure and compliant digital surgery ecosystem.
