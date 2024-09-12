Offshore Cranes Market Reached USD 81.2 Billion Growing at A Rate of 12.5% By 2024-2032
Offshore cranes market has grown rapidly in recent years due to enhanced activity in offshore O&M operations, and newly developed interests in offshore wind power generation plants. The market size is expected to increase further as offshore development p
The Global Offshore Cranes Market Size Was Valued at USD 28.1 Billion in 2023, and is Projected to Reach USD 81.2 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 12.5% From 2024-2032.
The offshore crane market has grown significantly due to increased offshore O&M operations and offshore wind power generation plants. The market is expected to grow further as offshore development projects continue worldwide. Key drivers include adaptability and integrating new technologies, such as automation, remote operation, and real-time monitoring systems, to minimize human involvement and increase efficiency. Technological advancements in the industry include automation, remote operations, and advanced sensing for difficult offshore conditions. The global marine and offshore industry is also seeking compact and lightweight crane solutions to accommodate vessel capacity constraints and operational versatility needs.
Offshore Cranes Market Dynamics
Increasing demand for automation and digitization is driving the market growth. The market for marine cranes is driven by safety and has become a very important issue. Crane manufacturers have safety features such as anti-collision systems, load monitoring devices, and automatic weight protection to reduce the risk. These features improve operator awareness, prevent accidents, and increase safety. The integration of automation technologies reduces human error and increases safety when operating the crane. The need for deep- and deep-water exploration is growing. Oil and gas reserves are increasingly concentrated in deep and ultra-deep water, increasing the need for specialized offshore cranes. Growth of offshore wind power: The offshore wind power industry is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, which bodes well for the offshore crane market. Use of Automation and Remote Control. Using automation and remote-control technologies can improve marine performance and safety, which is good for marine crane manufacturers. The offshore crane market has a lot of room for growth in areas such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where there is more exploration and production.
Offshore Cranes Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the offshore crane market in 2023, Due to factors like technological advancement, sound infrastructure, policies, and stringent contractual rules. The region's focus on innovation has allowed manufacturers to develop new crane technologies for efficient, safe, and reliable operations in offshore environments. This has led to North American companies producing high-end products and presenting them as key players in the global market.
Offshore Cranes Market Segment Analysis
By Type:
• Knuckle Boom Crane
• Lattice Boom Crane
• Telescopic Boom Crane
• Others
The Knuckle Boom Crane is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to its versatility and ability to work in complex geometries. Its hinged boom, resembling a human knuckle, provides increased flexibility and accuracy in lifting operations. Lattice boom cranes are strong, slim, and lightweight, suitable for lifting heavy loads in offshore facilities like oil fixtures and wind power plants. Telescopic boom cranes, also known as boom trucks or picker trucks, have articulated segments and allow variable reach, transporting various loads within elevated deficiency. They are commonly used in repairing and servicing work, as well as general cargo operations in limited-space offshore locations.
By Lifting Capacity:
• 0 – 500 mt
• 500 – 2
• 000 mt
• 2
By Application:
• Oil & Gas
• Marine
• Renewable Energy
• Other
Offshore Cranes Key Competitors include:
• Zoomlion (China)
• Huisman (Netherlands)
• TEREX Corporation (United States)
• Kenz Figee (Netherlands)
• Palfinger (Austria)
• National Oilwell Varco (NOV) (United States)
• Manitowoc (United States)
• Liebherr (Switzerland)
• Cargotec (Finland)
• Konecranes (Finland)
• DMW Marine Group (United Kingdom)
• SWL Group (Norway)
• Mammoet (Netherlands)
• Tadano (Japan)
• Wolffkran (Germany)
• Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology (ZHTC) (China)
• Young Machine Industries (Japan)
• Demag Cranes (Germany)
• Liebherr Maritime Cranes (Germany)
• Henan Junma Heavy Industry (China), and Others players
Key questions answered in the Offshore Cranes Market report are:
1. Which market segment dominated the global Offshore Cranes market in 2023?
2. What are the current global trends in the Offshore Cranes market?
3. What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Offshore Cranes market?
4. What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Offshore Cranes market?
5. Who are the leading companies in the Offshore crane market, and what are their product portfolios?
6. What are the primary challenges the Offshore crane market may face in the future?
7. Which region had the largest share of the Offshore Cranes market in 2023?
8. How is the regulatory environment influencing the Offshore Cranes market?
Key Offerings:
• Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
• Offshore Cranes Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
• Market Trend Analysis
• Pestle Analysis
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Industry Value Chain Analysis
• Ecosystem
• Regulatory Landscape
• Price Trend Analysis
• Patent Analysis
• Technology Evolution
• Investment Pockets
• China Manufacturing as a Service Market Segmentation
• Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players from a strategic perspective
• Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, US Dump trucks manufacturer Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
• Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
