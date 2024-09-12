Tissue Paper Market is Projected to Reach USD 32.49 Billion, Growing at A Rate of 5.70%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 12, 2024 ) Pune, 11 September 2024: The Tissue Paper market was worth USD 19.73 Billion in 2023. As such, the forecast is that the market is expected to reach USD 32.49 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 5.70% over the period from 2024 to 2032.
Tissue paper is generally crafted from recycled paper pulp or freshly harvested wood fibres that undergo processing to produce a soft and absorbent material appreciated for its gentle feel and high absorbency. It is frequently utilized in homes for toilet paper, facial tissues, and paper towels. Tissue paper is commonly used in various industries such as restaurants, hotels, and healthcare facilities. It is available in different forms, including rolls, folded sheets, or single tissues. Tissue paper is appreciated for its convenience, disposability, and softness, offering a sanitary and gentle option for daily tasks and personal hygiene needs.
Tissue Paper's Key Competitors include:
• Clearwater Paper Corporation (United States)
• Orchid Paper Products Company (United States)
• The Procter & Gamble Company (United States)
• Georgia Pacific LLC (United States)
• Kimberly-Clark Corporation (United States)
• St. Croix Tissue (United States)
• Cascades Inc. (Canada)
• Kruger Inc. (Canada)
• Sofidel Group (Italy)
• Svenska Cellulosa AB (Sweden)
• Hengen (China)
• CPMC Tissue SA (Chile)
• Essity AB. (Sweden), and Other Active Players.
Tissue Paper Market Dynamics
Product innovation in the market is focused on enhancing sustainability through the use of recycled materials and eco-friendly production methods. Technological advancements are creating softer and more absorbent tissue papers, increasing consumer satisfaction. Innovative packaging solutions are also being developed to reduce waste and improve convenience, meeting the demand for environmentally conscious products. Growing environmental concerns are pushing for a shift towards biodegradable and recycled items, emphasizing the importance of environmental responsibility in shaping market dynamics. The hospitality industry's growth is driving demand for premium tissue products, leading to market expansion. Enhanced quality and customization are necessary to meet sophisticated sector needs, along with increasing demand in healthcare and food service. Government eco-friendly initiatives are pushing manufacturers towards sustainable practices and materials, meeting consumer demand and reducing environmental impact, propelling growth for recycled or sustainably sourced tissue paper.
Tissue Paper Market Regional Insights
North America Region is Expected to Dominate the Market Over the Forecast Period. The tissue paper market in North America is dominated by the region's high standard of living, strong consumer purchasing power, and a growing focus on hygiene and cleanliness, driving the demand for tissue paper products. With a vast population and established hygiene practices, North America leads in the adoption of tissue paper for various applications. The presence of major tissue paper manufacturers with advanced production capabilities and a well-developed network of retail outlets and online platforms ensures wide accessibility and availability of tissue paper products to meet consumer demand. Consumers in North America prioritize convenience, hygiene, and quality, leading to a high demand for products like facial tissues, toilet paper, and paper towels.
Tissue Paper Market Segment Analysis
By Needle Type
• Household
• Commercial
Based on Commercial, Commercial establishments, including restaurants, hotels, office buildings, healthcare facilities, and educational institutions, heavily rely on tissues for cleanliness and hygiene. Restaurants use tissues for cleaning tables and serving customers, while hotels provide tissues in guest rooms and bathrooms. Office buildings stock tissues in restrooms and workspaces for employee comfort. Healthcare facilities use tissues for patient care, and educational institutions incorporate tissues for classroom use. The commercial sector drives strong demand for tissues across diverse industries.
By Application
• Wrapping Tissue
• Toilet Paper
• Paper Towel
• Facial Tissue
• Paper Napkin
By Distribution Channel
• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
• Online Stores
• Convenience Stores
GLOBAL TISSUE PAPER MARKET BY REGION
• NORTH AMERICA
o USA
o Canada
o Mexico
• EASTERN EUROPE
o Russia
o Bulgaria
o The Czech Republic
o Hungary
o Poland
o Romania
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• WESTERN EUROPE
o Germany
o United Kingdom
o France
o The Netherlands
o Italy
o Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• ASIA PACIFIC
o China
o India
o Japan
o South Korea
o Malaysia
o Thailand
o Vietnam
o The Philippines
o Australia
o New-Zealand
o Rest Of APAC
• MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
o Turkey
o Bahrain
o Kuwait
o Saudi Arabia
o Qatar
o UAE
o Israel
o South Africa
• SOUTH AMERICA
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the Tissue Paper Market report are:
1. Which market segment dominated the global Tissue Paper market in 2023?
2. What are the current global trends in the Tissue Paper market?
3. What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Tissue Paper market?
4. What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Tissue Paper market?
5. Who are the leading companies in the Tissue Paper market, and what are their product portfolios?
6. What are the primary challenges that the Tissue Paper market may face in the future?
7. Which region had the largest share of the Tissue Paper market in 2023?
8. How is the regulatory environment influencing the Tissue Paper market?
Key Offerings:
• Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
• Tissue Paper Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
• Market Trend Analysis
• Pestle Analysis
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Industry Value Chain Analysis
• Ecosystem
• Regulatory Landscape
• Price Trend Analysis
• Patent Analysis
• Technology Evolution
• Investment Pockets
• Tissue Paper Market Segmentation
• Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
• Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Tissue Paper Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
• Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
