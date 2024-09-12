Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Growing with a CAGR of 27.22% during the forecast period.
The Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market is estimated to reach over USD 30.61 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 27.22% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 12, 2024 ) Data Center Liquid Cooling Market to reach over USD 30.61 billion by the year 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End-User Industry (Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Banking, IT And Telecom, Government And Public Sector, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail), Data Center (Hyperscale, Colocation, Enterprise) And Solution (Indirect & Direct Cooling)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"
Data center operators utilize cooling methods known as data center liquid cooling to keep the temperature in data centers within an acceptable range. Data centers must be able to process massive volumes of data 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Data processing equipment emits heat energy, necessitating cooling to prevent equipment damage from heat. These cutting-edge solutions also directly increase data center energy requirements, which elevates component operating temperatures.
Furthermore, tremendous progress has been made in artificial intelligence, algorithms, 5G networks, and augmented and virtual reality.
As a result, the need for cooling solutions in the IT and telecom industries will be substantial during the forecast period, assisting market expansion. The growing use of modern technologies such as cryptocurrency, the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) is expected to create profitable prospects for the market, further accelerating the growth rate of the data center liquid cooling market.
Moreover, market participants' increasing number of product releases and other developments provide much growth potential within the industry. In the case of a liquid leak, additional instruments and controls must also be installed. All these factors raise the cost of deploying liquid cooling technology. These high prices are also projected to hamper market growth during the projection period.
List of Prominent Players in the Data Center Liquid Cooling Market:
• ALFA LAVAL
• Saitek, Inc
• Asperities
• Black Box
• Boyd
• Chill dyne
• COOLIT SYSTEMS
• DCX The Liquid Cooling Company
• Escalier Inc
• FUJITSU
• Green Revolution Cooling, Inc
• Isotope Technologies Limited
• Liquid Stack and Allied Control
• Moti air Corporation
• Nortek Air Solutions, LLC
• Ritual GmbH & Co. KG
• Schneider Electric
• Summer
• Wiwynn
• Multicore
• JETCOOL Technologies Inc
• Coolest DC
• Tagore, Inc.
• FLUIX Inc
• Fevered
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
Modules of liquid cooling and data centers present an optimal method to operators. Movable data centers are available in various configurations, including enclosure, ISO container, and skid-mounted, and are deployed to meet the needs of businesses. The modular refrigeration market is predicted to develop because of the speed of deployment, space requirements, capacity, and versatility. Secondly, the COVID-19 outbreak has raised demands for data centers tremendously. Video calls and VPN use are increasing as more people work from home. Allied health practitioners are increasingly using these applications. Liquid-based cooling is less expensive and more efficient at absorbing heat from the heat sink. As a result, the advantages of liquid-based solutions are likely to provide profitable prospects.
Challenges:
Conventional items are interchangeable and widely used in operating systems. Using hardware products incompatible with clients is a key barrier to the widespread adoption of any computer technology. As a result, the need for standards for liquid cooling systems will represent a significant challenge to the data center liquid cooling market over the projection period. Establishing liquid cooling systems is more expensive than implementing air cooling systems, and the parts and accessories necessary for liquid cooling must be of high quality. All these factors raise the cost of deploying liquid cooling technology. These high prices are also projected to hamper market growth during the projection period.
Regional Trends:
The North American regional market is projected to register a major market share. The region had a massive surge in the penetration of linked devices. Datacenter sponsors are increasingly funding direct-to-chip and liquid immersion cooling technologies. The international development of 5G networks, of which the United States is a pioneer, has increased the importance of edge data centers. Numerous American operators, including Edge Presence, Edge Micro, and American Towers, have begun to invest in these centers. Besides, the Asia Pacific region had a substantial share of the market. Increasing online usage understanding is also likely to stimulate cooling product sales. The Internet generates a lot of data, necessitating big data and liquid cooling solutions. Furthermore, the increased demand for cloud data storage and file cabinets is driving the growth of the data center liquid cooling market. Additionally, big data across industry verticals is a powerful driver for this industry.
Recent Developments:
• In November 2020-Switch launched edge data center facilities in the United States in conjunction with Dell and FedEx. Databank, a colocation service provider, is investing about USD 30 million in Edge Presence, a supplier of edge data centers in the United States, to reduce service latency.
Segmentation of Data Center Liquid Cooling Market-
By End-Use Industry
• IT and Telecom
• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
• Government and Public Sector
• Manufacturing
• Healthcare
• Retail
• Others
By Data Center
• Hyperscale
• Colocation
• Enterprise
• Others
By Solution
• Indirect Cooling
o In-Row Based
o In-Rack Based
• Direct Cooling
o Direct-to-Chip Liquid Cooling System
o Immersion Cooling System
Single-Phase Immersion Cooling
• Chassis-Based Immersion Cooling
• Tub-Based Immersion Cooling
Two-Phase Immersion Cooling
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
