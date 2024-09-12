CBD API Market Investments, Share and Revenue Analysis Report to 2031
“CBD API Market” is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 42.79% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report by InsightAce Analytic.
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global CBD API market are:
• Increasing demand for cannabidiol for health and wellness
• More focus on precision medicine
• Increasing demand for natural Remedies
The following are the primary obstacles to the CBD API market's expansion:
• Lack of customer awareness
• Unfavorable drug prices
• Delays in approvals
Future expansion opportunities for the global CBD API market include:
• Emerging biosimilars market
• High investments in research
• Market expansions by major players
Market Analysis:
Increasing awareness and interest in Cannabidiol has propelled the growth CBD API market. The demand for natural medicines like Cannabidiol (CBD) has increased as a consequence of the positive experiences of influencers and locals using CBD. Furthermore, many consumers are looking for natural alternatives to conventional Pharmaceutical products. This shift is driven by a desire for products that are perceived as safer and sustainable, and aligned with a holistic approach to health and wellness.
List of Prominent Players in the CBD API Market:
• Recipharm
• Medical Marijuana Inc. (California, U.S.)
• CannoidLLC (Colorado, U.S)
• Isodiol International Inc. (Vancouver, Canada)
• ENDOCA (Chicago, U.S.)
• Folium Biosciences (Texas, U.S.)
• Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Edmonton, Canada)
• Pharmahemp d.o.o (Slovenia, Europe)
• Elixinol Global (Sydney, Australia)
• CV Sciences (California, U.S.)
• Medterra CBD (California, U.S.)
• Averix Bio, LLC
• Biovectra Inc.
• Vintage Hemp
Recent Developments:
• In April 2023, Vantage Hemp Co. submitted a DMF to the FDA for its CBD isolate. The FDA needed the submission (DMF #037784) to make safe and effective CBD products. This engagement established the Company as a transparent and dependable partner to clients and regulators.
• In May 2022, GVB Biopharma was acquired by the 22nd Century Group. This Platform Enabled Rapid Expansion of the Hemp/Cannabis Franchise. Further, the transaction was immediately accretive, that results in doubling the company's total revenue, and will add significant commercial scale to the existing hemp/cannabis franchise.
• In April 2022, Averix Bio and Geocann have established a strategic alliance for distributing pharmaceutical API phytocannabinoid constituents, which were developed utilizing a drug delivery system technology that has been empirically validated in the marketplace.
CBD API Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Increasing Focus on Precision Medicine
One of the main drivers of CBD API market is precision medicine that considers the variability in the environment, lifestyle, and genes of each individual. The approach ensures that the preventive interventions are directed to patients so that benefits are multiplied and cost and complications are minimized. Further, oncology comes out at the top among all therapeutic areas in the area of precision medicine. While conducting clinical trials for such innovative drugs, the objective is to generate pharmacologically effective drug concentrations at the disease site while keeping minimal drug concentrations in the rest of the body.
Challenges: Unfavorable Drug Prices
Pharmaceutical drug prices have gradually increased globally in the past few years. Although various prominent countries have regulated drug prices. To limit spending on pharmaceuticals, governments of several countries induce price controls. However, revenue of pharmaceutical companies takes a hit because of such regulated drug prices. This, in turn, leads to a reduction in research and development spending and lower new molecular entities (NMEs) being progressed per annum. Since API suppliers' bargaining power is low, drug product price regulations will directly impact the prices of active pharmaceutical ingredients as well.
North America Is Expected To Grow With the Highest CAGR during the Forecast Period
The North America CBD API Market is likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR soon. This is because the region has started to liberalize their laws for CBD products in the past few years, leading to increased acceptance amongst locals. The demographics of consumers continue to shift rapidly, and the utility of CBD has become mainstream among several manufacturers such as food, pharma, and cosmetics. The surging demand among different age groups and genders is expected to prompt market growth in this region.
Segmentation of CBD API Market-
By Product-
• Full spectrum CBD
• Broad-spectrum CBD
• CBD isolate
• Water Dispersible CBD Powder
• Others
By Origin-
• Natural
• Synthetic
By Indication-
• Alzheimer's Disease
• Autism
• Cancer
• Chronic Pain
• Epilepsy
• Migraine
• Multiple Sclerosis
• Schizophrenia
• Others
By End User-
• Pharmaceutical Industry
• University and Research Institutes
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
