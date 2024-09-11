The Companion Diagnostic Market Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 6.66 Bn by 2030, as per Stellar Market Research
Companion Diagnostic Market size was valued at USD 6.66 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 15.28 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.6%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 11, 2024 ) The market's expansion, reimbursement policies often lag behind, creating barriers for new diagnostic innovations. Insurers may be hesitant to cover new tests without solid evidence of their clinical value and cost-effectiveness, potentially slowing investment and development in this field.They assess whether a patient will benefit from a particular therapy and help avoid adverse effects by identifying relevant biomarkers or genetic mutations. As cancer rates rise, with 20 million new cases worldwide in 2022, the demand for these diagnostics is growing. PCR technology leads the market due to its reliability and cost-effectiveness, while NGS is gaining popularity for its detailed genomic profiling
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/companion-diagnostic-market/2360
Top of FormBottom of FormCompanion Diagnostic Market segmentation
by Technology
PCR
NGS
by End user
Hospitals & Clinics
Diagnostic Laboratories
Research Institutions
Pharmaceutical Companies
BY Product and services
Assays, Kits, and Reagents
Instruments & Systems
Software & Services
By Indication
Cancer
Infectious Diseases
Cardiovascular Diseases
Neurological Diseases
Other Indications
To Learn More About This Study, Please Click Here:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/companion-diagnostic-market/2360
Companion Diagnostic Market Key Players:
Abbott (Abbott Park, U.S.)
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Santa Clara, U.S.)
Illumina, Inc. (San Diego, U.S.)
Guardant Health (Redwood City, U.S.)
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Waltham, U.S.)
Stellar Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:
Global Knee Replacement Market was valued at USD 10.46 Bn. in the year 2023 and is expected to reach USD 15.79 Bn. by 2030 with a growing CAGR of 6.05% over the forecast period of 2024-2030.
Pharmacovigilance Market size was valued at USD 6.87 Bn. in 2023 and the total Pharmacovigilance revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 16.16 Bn. by 2030.
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/companion-diagnostic-market/2360
Top of FormBottom of FormCompanion Diagnostic Market segmentation
by Technology
PCR
NGS
by End user
Hospitals & Clinics
Diagnostic Laboratories
Research Institutions
Pharmaceutical Companies
BY Product and services
Assays, Kits, and Reagents
Instruments & Systems
Software & Services
By Indication
Cancer
Infectious Diseases
Cardiovascular Diseases
Neurological Diseases
Other Indications
To Learn More About This Study, Please Click Here:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/companion-diagnostic-market/2360
Companion Diagnostic Market Key Players:
Abbott (Abbott Park, U.S.)
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Santa Clara, U.S.)
Illumina, Inc. (San Diego, U.S.)
Guardant Health (Redwood City, U.S.)
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Waltham, U.S.)
Stellar Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:
Global Knee Replacement Market was valued at USD 10.46 Bn. in the year 2023 and is expected to reach USD 15.79 Bn. by 2030 with a growing CAGR of 6.05% over the forecast period of 2024-2030.
Pharmacovigilance Market size was valued at USD 6.87 Bn. in 2023 and the total Pharmacovigilance revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 16.16 Bn. by 2030.
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
Stellar Market Research
LGodage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Stellar Market Research
LGodage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results