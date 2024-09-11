The Point of Care Diagnostic Market Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 64.80 billion by 2030, as per Stellar Market Research
Point of Care Diagnostic Market size was valued at USD 42.53 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 64.80 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.2%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 11, 2024 ) Major players include F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Abbott, Danaher, BD, and Qiagen, with Roche leading in various test categories like blood glucose monitoring and rapid influenza tests. Point-of-care diagnostics involve tests conducted near the patient to quickly inform medical decisions, improving disease diagnosis, monitoring, and management.
North America was the largest market segment in 2023. Blood glucose monitoring holds the largest market share due to its role in diabetes management and advancements in continuous glucose monitoring.
Top of FormBottom of FormPoint of Care Diagnostic Market segmentation
by Product
Blood Glucose Monitoring
Infectious Disease Testing
Cardiometabolic Disease Testing
Pregnancy & Fertility Testing
Haematology Testing
Others
by Samples
Blood
Nasal and Oropharyngeal Swabs
Urine
Others
BY Platform
Lateral Flow Assays
Dipsticks
Microfluidics
Molecular Diagnostics
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)
Other Molecular Diagnostic Technologies
Immunoassays
By End user
Clinics
Hospitals
Home
Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities
Laboratory
Point of Care Diagnostic Market Key Players:
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
Danaher (USA)
BD (USA)
Qiagen (Germany)
Abbott (USA)
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
