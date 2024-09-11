The Fertility Testing Market Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 972.80 Mn by 2030, as per Stellar Market Research
Global Fertility Testing Market size was valued at USD 586.36 Mn. in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 972.80 Mn. by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.5%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 11, 2024 ) When attempts to conceive are unsuccessful, then fertility testing is often performed. Which can help identify underlying issues and guide treatment options. These tests include a variety of medical tests to determine. The reason an individual or couple is having difficulty conceiving. Therefore, there has been an increase in the average age of a woman having her first child from 24.9 years in the year 2000 to 27.0 years in the year 2019 while effect of age on the average age of a man having his first child went from 27.8 years to 30.9 years. North America possesses the largest share of fertility testing. This is partly attributed to advances in treatment approaches and concern for the health of children. A Gayle et al note that still, every 5th American woman aged from 15 to 49 years is unable to get pregnant even after one year of infertility treatments. These days, obesity and diabetes, which are often referred to as lifestyle diseases, are increasing and so are the problems with fertility.
Fertility Testing Market segmentation
By Product
Ovulation prediction kit
Male fertility testing products
Fertility monitor
Others
by Samples
Saliva
Blood
Urine
Others
BY Application
Female
Male
By End-user
Homecare settings
Fertility clinics
Hospitals
Others
Key Players:
First Response (Parsippany, United States)
Mira (Pleasanton, United States)
Modern Fertility (San Francisco, United States)
Proov (Boulder, United States)
Ovuline (Boston, United States)
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
Fertility Testing Market segmentation
To Learn More About This Study, Please Click Here:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/fertility-testing-market/2358
