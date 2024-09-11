Chocolate Market is Projected to Reach USD 212.09 Billion 2032, Growing at a rate of 2.96% To Forecast 2024-2032
Chocolate, or cocoa, is a food made from roasted and ground cacao seed bits that's available as a fluid, strong, or glue, either on its possess or as a flavouring specialist in other foods.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 11, 2024 ) Pune, 11, September 2024: The Chocolate Market was valued at USD 163.12 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 212.09 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 2.96%. Chocolate, or cacao, is a food made from roasted and ground cocoa beans, available as a liquid, solid, or paste, as a flavouring for other foods. Cacao has been consumed sparingly by the Mayo-Chinchipe culture in present-day Ecuador for over 5,300 years. Later Mesoamerican peoples also consumed chocolate drinks before reaching Europe in the 16th century. The cacao tree beans have a sharp taste and must be cooked to release the flavour. After fermentation, the seeds are dried, washed, and roasted. The skins are removed to produce cocoa nibs, which are then ground into cocoa mass, which is coarse, unprocessed chocolate. When the cocoa mass is cooled by heating, it is called chocolate liquor. The alcohol can be cooled and converted into two components: cocoa solids and cocoa butter. Dark chocolate, also known as dark chocolate, contains cocoa solids and cocoa butter in sugar-free quantities. Cocoa powder, which has more fibre than cocoa butter, can be used with the base metal to make Dutch cocoa.
Chocolate Market Dynamics
Chocolate has a special place in the traditions of celebration and gift-giving around the world, making it perfect for all kinds of celebrations and special occasions. During holidays like Christmas, Easter, Valentine's Day, and Diwali, giving chocolates has deep roots. This cultural trend increases chocolate sales significantly as people buy chocolate as gifts for family, friends, and colleagues. Chocolate is considered a versatile commodity, appreciated by all, and suitable for all ages and situations. During Christmas, chocolate sales increase when people buy Christmas chocolates such as advent calendars, chocolate Christmases, and various gift baskets. Easter seems to be the time when the tradition of giving out chocolate eggs and candies increases, as demand increases. Creative packaging and marketing play an important role in differentiating chocolate brands in a crowded and competitive market. Imaginative ring arrangements not only attract the eyes of the customer but also reflect the personality and values of the brand. In some cases, chocolate can be more authentic, beautiful and carefully planned packages can make chocolate authentic, and become a beautiful image. Unique designs, bright colors, and custom themes for special events and customer preferences can increase the demand and interest of your product. Sustainable coating programs are very important in today's market as consumers become more environmentally conscious and concerned about environmental impacts. Brands that use packaging that can be recycled, biodegradable, or reused can create a positive brand image and promote consumer trust among discerning consumers.
Chocolate Market Regional Insights
Europe dominated the Chocolate Market in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Europe's dominant position in the global chocolate market is deeply rooted in a combination of priority, sustainable manufacturing capacity, social impact, development, good supply, shipping options, and demand. of customers. The rich history and traditions of the region for the use of chocolate, dating back centuries, have established Europe as a center of chocolate production and craftsmanship. Countries like Switzerland and Belgium have gained a worldwide reputation for their chocolate-making expertise, setting the standard for quality and excellence. Europe's strong production base, with many established companies located in the region, creates a strong chocolate manufacturing base. Switzerland stands out for its high-quality chocolate production, from houses to well-known brands such as Lindt, Sprüngli, and Nestlé.
Chocolate Market Segment Analysis
By Product Type
White Chocolate
Milk Chocolate
Dark Chocolate
Others
Based on the Product Type, the market is segmented into White Chocolate, Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, and Others.
By Product Form
Moulded
Countlines
Others
By Application
Food Products: Bakery Products, Sugar Confectionery
Desserts
Beverages and Others
By Distribution
Direct Sales (B2B),
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online Stores and Others
GLOBAL CHOCOLATE MARKET BY REGION
NORTH AMERICA
USA
Canada
Mexico
EASTERN EUROPE
Russia
Bulgaria
The Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
Romania
Rest Of Eastern Europe
WESTERN EUROPE
Germany
United Kingdom
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest Of Western Europe
ASIA PACIFIC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
The Philippines
Australia
New-Zealand
Rest Of APAC
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Bahrain
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Israel
South Africa
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Chocolate Key Competitors include:
Mars, Inc. (USA)
Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland)
Mondelez International, Inc. (USA)
Ferrero Group (Italy)
Hershey Company (USA)
Lindt & Sprüngli AG (Switzerland)
Barry Callebaut (Switzerland)
Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Arcor (Argentina)
Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Pladis Global (UK)
Storck (Germany)
Perfetti Van Melle (Netherlands/Italy)
Grupo Bimbo (Mexico)
Cacau Show (Brazil), and other major players.
Key questions answered in the Chocolate Market report are:
Which market segment dominated the global Chocolate market in 2023?
What are the current global trends in the Chocolate market?
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Chocolate market?
What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Chocolate market?
Who are the leading companies in the Chocolate market, and what are their product portfolios?
What are the primary challenges that the Chocolate market may face in the future?
Which region had the largest share of the Chocolate market in 2023?
How is the regulatory environment influencing the Chocolate market?
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
Chocolate Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
Chocolate Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Chocolate Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
Introspective Market Research, a prominent Food and Beverages research firm, has released the following reports:
Rice Market: The Global Rice Market Size Was Valued at USD 296.78 Billion in 2023 and is Projected to Reach USD 380.52 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 2.8% From 2024-2032.
Vegetable Juices Market: The Vegetable Juices Market Size Was Valued at USD 134.23 Billion in 2023 and is Projected to Reach USD 228.71 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 6.1% From 2024-2032.
