Speech to text API Market Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Advance Technology and Forecast 2026
Speech to text API Market Share by Component (Software and Services), Application (Fraud Detection & Prevention, Content Transcription, Subtitle Generation), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026
(EMAILWIRE.COM, September 11, 2024 ) The global Speech to text API Market is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2021 to USD 5.4 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.2% during 2021–2026.
The major factors driving the growth of the Speech-to-text API Market are the rising need for voice-based devices coupled with the proliferation of smartphones and the growing demand for voice authentication in mobile banking applications during COVID-19. Furthermore, the innovation in speech-to-text solutions for temporarily and permanently disabled students and the growing inclination toward a cloud-based speech-to-text solution are the major factors adding value to the speech-to-text API offerings, which is expected to provide opportunities for enterprises operating in various verticals in the Speech-to-text API Market. Cloud adoption is said to have increased in recent times because vendors are making use of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to deliver cloud-based solutions.
Speech-to-text APIs enable users to convert speech or audio content into textual formats. Such solutions are helpful in transcribing audio or video content into searchable formats, which help in marketing, customer care, and fraud detection and prevention applications. Call centers, nowadays, are flooded with large volumes of customer data accumulated through hours of interactions each day. Speech-to-text APIs have emerged as crucial tools to transcribe such data into textual formats and apply various analytics to extract meaningful insights and drive business performance. The software solutions are integrated with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and ML technologies to deliver real-time and accurate results to the customers.
The Speech-to-text API Market has been segmented based on components into software and services. The market for the software segment currently holds a higher market share, and the services segment is expected to grow at a higher rate between 2021 and 2026. The software segment consists of APIs and Software Development Kits (SDKs) that enable existing software or application to translate video-based content to text format. The vendors also offer associated services to streamline the operations and achieve results smoothly. The major companies in various industries are adopting speech-to-text API to deal with the rapidly increasing video-based content. This is helping companies find new ways to tap the wealth of data to develop new products, services, and processes, thus gaining a competitive advantage.
Key Industry Development
One notable market development in the speech-to-text API business is the increasing focus on accuracy and language coverage. Service providers are investing in R&D to improve the precision of their voice recognition systems with the aid of advancements in machine learning and deep neural networks. The demand for excellent transcribing services across numerous industries has led to this rise.
In order to serve a larger customer base, service providers are also broadening their linguistic capabilities. To make speech-to-text APIs available to a global audience, they are actively working on supporting new languages, including regional and less commonly spoken languages. Businesses may now target a wider range of consumers and offer services in numerous languages thanks to the extension of language support.
The integration of speech-to-text APIs with other technologies and platforms is another important breakthrough. The development of solid integrations with platforms for voice analytics, sentiment analysis, and machine translation is a focus for service providers. With the use of these connectors, entire apps may be created that offer cutting-edge features like real-time translation, sentiment analysis of transcribed text, and voice-driven analytics.
In the speech-to-text API business, privacy and security are also becoming increasingly important. Service providers are putting in place more robust security measures to safeguard user data and guarantee adherence to data protection laws. To protect sensitive speech data, this involves data encryption, secure data storage, and stringent access controls.
Lastly, the market for speech-to-text APIs is seeing a rise in the popularity of cloud-based solutions. As a result of the scalability, adaptability, and simplicity of cloud-based APIs, organisations and developers may quickly include speech recognition and transcription capabilities into their apps. Additionally offering automatic upgrades, a solid infrastructure, and affordable pricing models, cloud solutions are desirable alternatives for businesses of all sizes.
Top Companies in the Speech to text API Market:
The major vendors covered Google (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), IBM (US), Verint (US), Baidu (China), Twilio (US), Speechmatics (UK), VoiceCloud (US), VoiceBase (US), Voci (US), Kasisto (US), Nexmo (US), Contus (India), GoVivace (US), GL Communications (US), Wit.ai (US), VoxSciences (US), Rev (US), Vocapia Research (France), Deepgram (US), Otter.ai (US), AssemblyAI (US), Verbit (US), Behavioral Signals (US), Chorus.ai (US), Gnani.ai (India), Sayint.ai (India), and Amberscript (Netherlands).
