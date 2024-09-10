Floriculture Market is expected to reach USD 101.79 Billion by 2030
The Floriculture Market size was valued at USD 59.01 Billion in 2023 and the total Floriculture revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 101.79 Billion by 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 10, 2024 ) Floriculture Market size was valued at USD 59.01 Billion in 2023 and the total Floriculture revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 101.79 Billion by 2030.
Floriculture is a discipline of horticulture dealing with the cultivation and marketing of flowers and ornamental plants. The floriculture industry is consists of greenhouse and field production of floral and ornamental plants. The Floriculture market is showing a continuous northward direction growth, thanks to the factors such as changes in consumer lifestyles and growing use of flowers for various applications such as conferences and Activities, Personal use, and Gifts. The past and current status of the industry with the forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.
Request For Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/23982/
Floriculture Market Segmentation
BY Type
Cut Flowers
Bedding Plants
Potted Plants
Others
By application
Conference and activities
Personal Use
Gift
Others
Request For Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/23982/
Floriculture Market Key Players:
Kariki
Multiflora
Karen Roses
Harvest Flower
Queens Group
Request For Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/23982/
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
(EMAILWIRE.COM, September 10, 2024 ) Conductive Carbon Black Market size was valued at USD 375.72 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 726.06 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.8%.
Calcium Chloride Market size was valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.41%.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
Floriculture is a discipline of horticulture dealing with the cultivation and marketing of flowers and ornamental plants. The floriculture industry is consists of greenhouse and field production of floral and ornamental plants. The Floriculture market is showing a continuous northward direction growth, thanks to the factors such as changes in consumer lifestyles and growing use of flowers for various applications such as conferences and Activities, Personal use, and Gifts. The past and current status of the industry with the forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.
Request For Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/23982/
Floriculture Market Segmentation
BY Type
Cut Flowers
Bedding Plants
Potted Plants
Others
By application
Conference and activities
Personal Use
Gift
Others
Request For Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/23982/
Floriculture Market Key Players:
Kariki
Multiflora
Karen Roses
Harvest Flower
Queens Group
Request For Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/23982/
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
(EMAILWIRE.COM, September 10, 2024 ) Conductive Carbon Black Market size was valued at USD 375.72 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 726.06 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.8%.
Calcium Chloride Market size was valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.41%.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results