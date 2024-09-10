Imitation Jewellery Market is expected to reach USD 101.79 Billion by 2030
The Imitation Jewelry Market size was valued at USD 17.80 Billion in 2023 and the total Imitation Jewelry revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 27.84 Billion by 2030.
The Imitation Jewellery Market size was valued at USD 17.80 Billion in 2023 and the total Imitation Jewellery revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 27.84 Billion by 2030.
Jewellery made of low-cost metals and jewels is known as mitation jewellery. Low-cost metals such as brass, nickel, sterling silver, steel, silver, or gold-plated metals are commonly used in imitation jewellery. The imitation jewellery business has seen remarkable growth in recent years. The growing demand for imitation jewellery among the working population is driving the market growth across the globe. The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Imitation Jewellery market to the stakeholders in the industry.
Imitation Jewellery Market Segmentation
BY Product
Necklaces and Chains
Earrings
Rings
Bracelets
Cufflinks and Studs
Others
By Distribution channel
Online
Offline
By End-User
Men
Women
Unisex
Imitation Jewellery Market Key Players:
Griiham
DCK Concessions
Yurman Design, Inc.
LOUIS VUITTON
Avon Product Inc.
Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
