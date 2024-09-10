iPSCs Manufacturing Services Market Detailed Analysis with Accurate Forecast to 2031
According to company's newest research, the Global iPSCs Manufacturing Services Market is worth US$ 1009.00 Million in 2021 and is predicted to reach US$ 2.61 Billion in 2030, with a promising CAGR of 11.5% between 2022 and 2030.
Global iPSCs Manufacturing Services Market worth $2.61 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. has announced the publication of a market research report titled "Global iPSCs Manufacturing Services Market (By Application (Research Products, Drug Development & Discovery, Cellular Therapy, Toxicology Screening, Personalized Medicine, Disease Modelling, Stem Cell Banking, Emerging Applications), End-User(Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic institutes, Research Laboratories & CROs, Hospitals & Surgical Centres, Cell & Tissue Banks, Other End Users))- Market Outlook and Industry Analysis 2030"
iPSCs, or induced pluripotent stem cells, are recognized as attractive and promising cell sources for various applications, including drug discovery and regenerative medicine. Since iPSCs are artificially created in culture from somatic cells using the ectopic co-expression of specific pluripotency factors, they do not naturally exist. These cells can distinguish into any of the 220 or more different types of human cells and are pluripotent, with the capacity for self-renewal. iPSCs are widely used in the efficacy and safety testing phases of the drug development process. Hepatocytes, cardiomyocytes, islet cells, vascular endothelial cells, and neurons are examples of iPSC-derived products that are now being examined to understand the causes of human-specific adverse events and toxicity screening during drug development. The services of iPSC manufacturing service providers include differentiation and reprogramming of iPSCs, characterizing, manipulating, and testing iPSC banks for release, as well as cryopreservation and bank storage. Additionally, they offer process development, manufacturing, and the development of analytical methods for iPSC therapies.
The automated iPSC production process is anticipated to have the highest CAGR in the upcoming years. The demand for automation systems is rising as a result of the growing need for minimally variable, large-scale, reproducible stem cells and differentiated progeny generation. Several nations have launched iPSC line collection projects to facilitate research on various disorders, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegenerative diseases. More and more investments by organizations, strategic funding from the government, collaborations, and acquisitions will fuel the Market.
However, the creation of iPSCs may soon be hampered by the high cost of treatments and the lack of clarity regarding differentiated tissues. Additionally, procedures and methods for mass production are always being developed, which may act as a barrier to growth during the period covered by the prediction. There are various challenges that are preventing iPSC manufacturing service providers from expanding their businesses, such as a lack of automated production tools and the difficulty of modifying iPSC genes.
With its rapid pace of research into neuropathies, heart disorders, and the manufacture of tailored medicines, North America is predicted to lead the manufacturing services market in the forecast period, followed by Europe. The expansion will also be due to the substantial investments made to date to advance iPSC manufacturing.
Significant market key players are Lonza Group AG, I Peace Inc., Axol Bioscience Ltd., FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc., RoslinCT, Takara Bio Inc, Ncardia, Cynata Therapeutics Limited, Evotec SE, Celogics Inc, Catalent, Inc, CCRM, Applied StemCell Inc. (ASC), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Other Prominent Players
Key developments in the Market
• In Apr 2022, Ncardia has started a new business called CellisticTM to focus its expertise in induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) on the development and production of cell therapies. This strategy builds on Ncardia's existing drug discovery solutions business and uses the company's deep expertise in iPSC differentiation and expansion to focus resources and skills on meeting the growing demand for iPSC cell therapy solutions, such as the development of strong manufacturing platforms that are tailored to each cell type.
• In Sept 2021, Fujifilm and Cynata formed a strategic agreement under which Fujifilm will offer commercial and clinical manufacturing services for and supply, Cynata's CymerusTM therapeutic mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) products.
• In Aug 2021, Catalent bought RheinCell Therapeutics. They planned to speed up access to high-quality iPSC banks by offering integrated solutions for everything from making plasmid DNA to supplying clinical trials.
• In May 2021, An alliance for research and development between BlueRock Therapeutics, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, and Opsis Therapeutics was launched to develop cell treatments for ocular illnesses. The firms will pool their resources to find and create commercial iPS cell therapeutics for eye ailments.
Market Segmentation:
Global iPSCs Manufacturing Services Market, by By Applications, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• Research Products
• Drug Development & Discovery
• Cellular Therapy
• Toxicology Screening
• Personalized Medicine
• Disease Modelling
• Stem Cell Banking
• Emerging Applications
Global iPSCs Manufacturing Services Market, by End-User, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
• Academic institutes, Research Laboratories & CROs
• Hospitals & Surgical Centres
• Cell & Tissue Banks
• Other End Users
Global iPSCs Manufacturing Services Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
North America IPSCs Manufacturing Services Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• U.S.
• Canada
Europe IPSCs Manufacturing Services Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Russia
• Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific IPSCs Manufacturing Services Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• India
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• Australia & New Zealand
Latin America IPSCs Manufacturing Services Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• Brazil
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa IPSCs Manufacturing Services Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East & Africa
