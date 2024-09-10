Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Trends and Analysis, Opportunities and Challenges for Future Growth - 2026
Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market by Type (APaaS, IPaaS, DBPaaS), Deployment (Public and Private), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), Vertical (Consumer Goods and Retail, BFSI, Manufacturing), and Region (2022 - 2026)
(EMAILWIRE.COM, September 10, 2024 ) The global Platform as a Service Market size is expected to grow from USD 56.2 billion in 2020 to USD 164.3 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.6% during the forecast period.
Download PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=814&utm_source=emailwire.com&utm_medium=paidpr&utm_campaign=platformasaservicemarket
Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
Increasing need to reduce ttm and cost of application development
Focus on streamlining am
Restraints:
Cloud washing hinders the paas market growth
Security concerns related to public cloud
Opportunities:
Rapid development of mobile app ecosystem
Emergence of video communication paas
List of Key Players in Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market:
AWS (US)
Microsoft (US)
Alibaba Cloud (China)
IBM (US)
Salesforce (US)
Google (US)
Oracle (US)
SAP (Germany)
Mendix (US)
Zoho Corporation (India)
Engine Yard (US)
Apprenda (US)
VMware (US)
ServiceNow (US)
Plesk (Switzerland)
Key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market are the increasing need to reduce time to market and cost of application development and focus on streamlining application management. However, cloud washing hindering the growth of PaaS, and security concerns related to the adoption of public cloud are expected to limit the market growth. Apart from drivers and restraints, there are a few lucrative opportunities for PaaS providers in the market. The rapid development of the mobile app ecosystem and the emergence of video communication PaaS are some of the opportunities for vendors in the PaaS market. These opportunities are expected to present new market growth prospects for PaaS vendors.
Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=814&utm_source=emailwire.com&utm_medium=paidpr&utm_campaign=platformasaservicemarket
SMEs segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
SMEs are defined as organizations with an employee strength ranging from 1 to 1,000. SMEs have a low marketing budget and often lack the resources and capabilities for effective marketing orchestration. The majority of SMEs are prone to cyberattacks as compared to large enterprises due to the lack of security infrastructure. According to a survey, nearly 43% of cyberattacks occur in small enterprises. Hence, SMEs need robust infrastructure to fight against cyberattacks and avoid data loss and downtime. In comparison with the large enterprises segment, the SMEs segment is facing various challenges in terms of resources. SMEs focus on reducing the overall cost and adopt enhanced infrastructures. They require a flexible payment model for better cost optimization of their business processes.
Consumer goods and retail industry vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The consumer goods and retail vertical is one of the fastest-growing verticals with respect to the adoption of advanced technologies, such as cloud computing, big data analytics, DevOps, digital stores, and social networks. The four key areas expected to have positive disruptions in this vertical include sales and marketing, new product and process innovation, manufacturing and supply chain, and forecasting and planning. Retail companies aim at developing new applications that rationalize the existing application portfolios. Advancements in technology have revolutionized the Points of Sale (POS) and of supply, and are expected to create new opportunities and new avenues for revenue and growth.
North America to account for the highest market share during the forecast period
North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in the global PaaS market in 2020, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The need to streamline application development and reduce the time taken to develop applications are expected to drive the North American market. The US is estimated to hold a larger market share in 2020 in the North American PaaS market, and the trend is expected to continue until 2026. It is a technologically-advanced country, due to the high level of technology awareness and the presence of a large number of CSPs and MSPs. The presence of giant cloud players, such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, and IBM, are headquartered in the US, which contributes to the growth of PaaS in the US.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets Inc.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Download PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=814&utm_source=emailwire.com&utm_medium=paidpr&utm_campaign=platformasaservicemarket
Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
Increasing need to reduce ttm and cost of application development
Focus on streamlining am
Restraints:
Cloud washing hinders the paas market growth
Security concerns related to public cloud
Opportunities:
Rapid development of mobile app ecosystem
Emergence of video communication paas
List of Key Players in Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market:
AWS (US)
Microsoft (US)
Alibaba Cloud (China)
IBM (US)
Salesforce (US)
Google (US)
Oracle (US)
SAP (Germany)
Mendix (US)
Zoho Corporation (India)
Engine Yard (US)
Apprenda (US)
VMware (US)
ServiceNow (US)
Plesk (Switzerland)
Key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market are the increasing need to reduce time to market and cost of application development and focus on streamlining application management. However, cloud washing hindering the growth of PaaS, and security concerns related to the adoption of public cloud are expected to limit the market growth. Apart from drivers and restraints, there are a few lucrative opportunities for PaaS providers in the market. The rapid development of the mobile app ecosystem and the emergence of video communication PaaS are some of the opportunities for vendors in the PaaS market. These opportunities are expected to present new market growth prospects for PaaS vendors.
Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=814&utm_source=emailwire.com&utm_medium=paidpr&utm_campaign=platformasaservicemarket
SMEs segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
SMEs are defined as organizations with an employee strength ranging from 1 to 1,000. SMEs have a low marketing budget and often lack the resources and capabilities for effective marketing orchestration. The majority of SMEs are prone to cyberattacks as compared to large enterprises due to the lack of security infrastructure. According to a survey, nearly 43% of cyberattacks occur in small enterprises. Hence, SMEs need robust infrastructure to fight against cyberattacks and avoid data loss and downtime. In comparison with the large enterprises segment, the SMEs segment is facing various challenges in terms of resources. SMEs focus on reducing the overall cost and adopt enhanced infrastructures. They require a flexible payment model for better cost optimization of their business processes.
Consumer goods and retail industry vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The consumer goods and retail vertical is one of the fastest-growing verticals with respect to the adoption of advanced technologies, such as cloud computing, big data analytics, DevOps, digital stores, and social networks. The four key areas expected to have positive disruptions in this vertical include sales and marketing, new product and process innovation, manufacturing and supply chain, and forecasting and planning. Retail companies aim at developing new applications that rationalize the existing application portfolios. Advancements in technology have revolutionized the Points of Sale (POS) and of supply, and are expected to create new opportunities and new avenues for revenue and growth.
North America to account for the highest market share during the forecast period
North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in the global PaaS market in 2020, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The need to streamline application development and reduce the time taken to develop applications are expected to drive the North American market. The US is estimated to hold a larger market share in 2020 in the North American PaaS market, and the trend is expected to continue until 2026. It is a technologically-advanced country, due to the high level of technology awareness and the presence of a large number of CSPs and MSPs. The presence of giant cloud players, such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, and IBM, are headquartered in the US, which contributes to the growth of PaaS in the US.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets Inc.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results