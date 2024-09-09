Heat Sink Market is expected to reach USD 11.78 Bn by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 09, 2024 ) Heat Sink Market size was valued at USD 7.10 Bn. in 2023 and the total Heat Sink revenue is expected to grow at 7.5% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 11.78 Bn.
The Asia Pacific heat sink market will have a significant share, during the forecasted period as per MMR analysis. With growth of automobile industries in the region the heat sink is in high demand. Along with it, the semiconductor market is showing growth in manufacturing segment. Countries such as China and South Kores are leading the Asia Pacific semiconductor market, this is driving the Asia Pacific heat sink market further.
Request Sample Copy of this Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/11450/
The Europe and North America heat sink market are expected to show considerable growth. The increased data centers and servers has made it imperative to use heat sink technology, for the systems to run smoothly.
Heat Sink Market Segmentation
BY Material type
Active Heat Sinks
Passive Heat Sinks
Hybrid Heat Sinks
By Material
Aluminium Heat Sink
Copper heat sink
By Application
Automobile Industry
Electronic Industry
Aerospace and Défense
It and Telecommunication
Healthcare
Others
Heat Sink Market Key Players:
Alpha (San Jose, CA, USA)
Molex (Lisle, IL, USA)
Al (Arcugnano, Italy)
Ohmite (Arlington Heights, IL, USA)
Aavid Thermalloy (Concord, NH, USA)
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
