The India Smart TV Market size was valued at USD 11.53 Billion in 2023 and the India Smart TV revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.57 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 33.72 Billion by 2030.
The presence Television plays a significant role in trendy smart homes and offices. With the manufacturers of entertainment devices and industry stakeholders have decided to boost presence and diversity of entertainment devices. The increased interest in OTT, pre-loaded apps, and in-built functions on TVs are gaining popularity.
India Smart TV Market Segmentation
by Resolution
HDTV
FULL HD TV
4K UHD TV
8K UHD
Others
by Screen Type
Flat
Curved
Others
by Screen Size
Below 32 Inches
32 To 45 Inches
46 To 55 Inches
56 To 65 Inches
Above 65 Inches
by Distribution Channel
Hypermarket
Online
wholesaler
Speciality Store
Others
by Technology Of Screen
QLED
OLED
Nano-cell
HDR
Others
by Prize Range
Under US$ 500
US$ 500 - US$ 1000
US$ 1000 - US$ 2000
US$ 2000 - US$ 3000
US$ 3000 & Above
by Application
Residential
Commercial
Restaurants & Cafeterias
Corporate Offices
Others
India Smart TV Market Key Players:
Samsung Electronics (Gurgaon Sector 43, Gurgaon, Delhi.)
LG Electronics (Greater Noida, Greater Noida, Delhi.)
Sony (Malad West, Mumbai)
Skyworth (Sector 19, Gurugram, Haryana)
Foxconn (Sharp) (Sector 125, Noida, Uttar Pradesh)
Holographic TV Market size is valued at USD 2.36 Billion and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 24.7% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 11.11 Billion
Connected TV Market Industry was valued at 15.42 Billion USD for the year 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3 % to become a 36.95 Billion USD market by the year 2030.
Smart TV Sticks Market size was valued at USD 16.9 Billion in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.54% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 28.11 Billion by 2030.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
