Gaming Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 702.35 Bn. by 2030
Gaming Market was valued at USD 294.50 Billion in 2023, and it is expected to reach USD 702.35 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.22% during the forecast period (2024-2030).
Gaming Market was valued at USD 294.50 Billion in 2023, and it is expected to reach USD 702.35 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.22% during the forecast period (2024-2030).
The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to dominate the gaming market, with China, Japan, and South Korea showing strong growth potential. As technology usage increases, China stands out as a key economy in the region. Key drivers of the gaming industry include growing exports and ongoing innovation in new games and systems. Europe is also expected to experience significant growth, driven by the rise of esports, which is attracting more people to gaming. For example, Ukie.Org. UK reported that esports in the United Kingdom generated USD 76.53 million in revenue in 2019.
Gaming Market Segmentation
by Game Type
Action
Shooter
Role-Playing
Sports
Others
by Device Type
Tablet
PC/MMO
TV/Console
Mobile Phone
by End-Users
Male
Female
Gaming Market Key Players:
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Microsoft Corporation
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
Activision Blizzard
Electronic Arts (EA)
Ubisoft Entertainment
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
