Tissue paper Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 9.91 Bn. by 2030
The Tissue paper market was valued at US $ 6.52 Bn. in 2023, and it is expected to reach US $ 9.91 Bn. by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period.
With an average of 27 kg consumed annually per person, Americans are the world's top consumers of tissue paper. Since toilet paper is a household staple, it is the largest subsector. The tissue paper market is growing because higher-end consumers are the target market. It is anticipated that the European region would continue to expand quickly. The "European Tourism Trends & Prospects" report from the European Travel Commission states that whereas visitor arrivals in Turkey increased by 12% in 2023, those in Montenegro increased by 50%.
Tissue paper Market Segmentation
by Product Type
Facial Tissue
Paper Towel
Wipes
Bath & Toilet Tissue
Wrapping Tissues
Specialty Wipes
by Application
Household
Commercial
by Distribution Channel
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online Store
Tissue paper Market Key Players:
Svenska Cellulose AB
WEPA Group
Unicharm Corporation
The Procter & Gamble Company
CMPC Tissue SA
Hengan Group
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
