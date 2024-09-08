India Tire Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 239.30 Mn Units by 2030
India Tire Market size was valued at 194.57 Mn Units in 2023 and the India Tire Market revenue is expected to reach 239.30 Mn Units by 2030, at a CAGR of 3 % over the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 08, 2024 ) India Tire Market size was valued at 194.57 Mn Units in 2023 and the India Tire Market revenue is expected to reach 239.30 Mn Units by 2030, at a CAGR of 3 % over the forecast period.
The India Tire Market exports the product to around 170 countries. North America and Europe are some of the larger markets using the Indian manufactured tires in automotive industry. As per the data by the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India, the top destinations for export in FY 2022 include Germany, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and France. The demand for India Tire Market is expected to sustain in the forecast period as well.
Request For Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/21022/
The Northern parts of India especially Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh act as a hub for automotive industries. Increased vehicle ownerships and transportation in general, presence of major cities, are some of the important factors.
India Tire Market Segmentation
by Vehicle Type
Passenger Car Tires
Two-Wheeler Tires
Commercial Vehicle Tires
by Tire Type
Radial Tires
Bias-Ply Tires
Tubeless Tires
Request For Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/21022/
by Sales Channel
OEM Sales
Aftermarket Sales
by End-User
Individual Consumers
Commercial Fleet Owners
Agricultural Sector
Request For Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/21022/
India Tire Market Key Players:
Balkrishna Industries
MRF Tyre
JK Tyre & Industries
CEAT Limited
Apollo Tyres
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
Heavy Metal Testing Market size was valued at USD 3.72 Billion in 2023 and the total Heavy Metal Testing revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 5.74 Billion by 2030.
Polylysine Market size was valued at USD 719.7 Million in 2023 and the total Polylysine Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.10% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 1324.11 Million by 2030.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
The India Tire Market exports the product to around 170 countries. North America and Europe are some of the larger markets using the Indian manufactured tires in automotive industry. As per the data by the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India, the top destinations for export in FY 2022 include Germany, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and France. The demand for India Tire Market is expected to sustain in the forecast period as well.
Request For Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/21022/
The Northern parts of India especially Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh act as a hub for automotive industries. Increased vehicle ownerships and transportation in general, presence of major cities, are some of the important factors.
India Tire Market Segmentation
by Vehicle Type
Passenger Car Tires
Two-Wheeler Tires
Commercial Vehicle Tires
by Tire Type
Radial Tires
Bias-Ply Tires
Tubeless Tires
Request For Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/21022/
by Sales Channel
OEM Sales
Aftermarket Sales
by End-User
Individual Consumers
Commercial Fleet Owners
Agricultural Sector
Request For Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/21022/
India Tire Market Key Players:
Balkrishna Industries
MRF Tyre
JK Tyre & Industries
CEAT Limited
Apollo Tyres
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
Heavy Metal Testing Market size was valued at USD 3.72 Billion in 2023 and the total Heavy Metal Testing revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 5.74 Billion by 2030.
Polylysine Market size was valued at USD 719.7 Million in 2023 and the total Polylysine Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.10% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 1324.11 Million by 2030.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results