The Food Truck Services Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 8110.84 Mn. by 2030, as per Stellar Market Research
The Food Truck Services Market size was valued at USD 5124.32 Mn. in 2023 and the total Global Food Truck Services revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 8110.84 Mn. by 2030
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 07, 2024 ) The Global Food Truck Services Market is being led by North America, especially the US. According to the National Restaurant Association study, around 60% of population in the US orders delivery or takeout once a week. As per MMR 47,033 Food Trucks were recorded in 2023 which is a 15.8% increase from the last year. California - 883 businesses, Texas - 744 businesses, and Florida - 725 businesses are some of the highest recorded businesses in the United States. Australia is showing high rate of growth during the forecast period for the Food Truck Services Market.
Food Truck Services Market Segmentation
By Offerings
Food
Non-Vegetarian
Vegetarian
Vegan
Beverages
Alcoholic Beverages
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Dessert and Ice Creams
By Cuisine Type
American
Chinese
Japanese
Mexican
Italian
Asian
Others
Food Truck Services Market Key Players:
Stoked Wood Fired Pizza
Tenoch Mexican
Roxy’s Gourmet Grilled Cheese
Vibe Food Truck
Slide by Food Truck
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
