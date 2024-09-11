The Memory IC Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 205.43 Bn. by 2030, as per Stellar Market Research
The Memory IC Market size was valued at USD 124.56 Bn. in 2023 and the total Global Memory IC revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.41% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 205.43 Bn. by 2030
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 11, 2024 ) With more than 60% of the world's population living in the region, the growth of the Memory IC market is mostly driven by Asia Pacific. The population of South Asia and the Pacific is growing at a rapid pace, which greatly contributes to the increased demand for consumer electronics. China is the country with the most smartphone users, and it is an important base for manufacturing for many international electronics businesses. In the meantime, India has advanced significantly in terms of industrialization, infrastructure, and economic growth, relying more and more on electronic devices to fuel its expansion. The need for Memory ICs and other electronic components is being fueled by this regional shift.
Memory IC Market Segmentation
By Type
DRAM
Flash
NOR
NAND
Others
By Application
Consumer Electronics
Automotives
Healthcare
IT & Telecommunication
Others
Memory IC Market Key Players:
Intel (United States)
Integrated Silicon Solution Inc. (United States)
Micron Technology Inc. (United States)
Texas Instruments Incorporated (United States)
Microchip Technology (United States)
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
