Floriculture Market is expected to reach USD 101.79 Billion by 2030
The Floriculture Market size was valued at USD 59.01 Billion in 2023 and the total Floriculture revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 101.79 Billion by 2030.
Floriculture is a discipline of horticulture dealing with the cultivation and marketing of flowers and ornamental plants. The floriculture industry consists of greenhouse and field production of floral and ornamental plants.
Asia Pacific held a market share of 35% in 2023. The rising use of flowers is expected to drive the market further, and will show a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. North America will show a CAGR of 7.6% followed by Europe with CAGR of 8.3% as per Maximize Market Research analysis. The Dutch auctions, are one of the largest trading systems for flowers and plants. This auction along with others existing in Europe are expected to boost the Europe Floriculture Market growth in the global market.
Floriculture Market Segmentation
BY Type
Cut Flowers
Bedding Plants
Potted Plants
Others
By application
Conference and activities
Personal Use
Gift
Others
Floriculture Market Key Players:
Kariki
Multiflora
Karen Roses
Harvest Flower
Queens Group
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
