Soft Skills Training Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 37.78 Bn. by 2030
The Global Soft Skills Training Market was at valued US$ 25.29 Bn. in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 37.78 Bn. during forecast period 2024-2030, with a CAGR of 5.9%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 07, 2024 ) The Global Soft Skills Training Market was at valued USD 25.29 Bn. in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 37.78 Bn. during forecast period 2024-2030, with a CAGR of 5.9%.
In 2023, the market for soft skills training was dominated by North America. Due to growing awareness of rapid learning programs in organizations and institutions, innovative applications, and more digital use, it is anticipated to maintain this advantage. Over the course of the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the greatest CAGR. The region's home to over half of the world's population and notable developments in the education sector are the driving forces behind this.
Soft Skills Training Market Segmentation
by Delivery Mode
Regular/ Offline
Online
by Soft Skill
Management & Leadership
Administration & Secretarial
Communication & Productivity
Personal Development
Teamwork
Others
by End Users
BFSI
Manufacturing
Hospitality
Energy and Power
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
IT & Telecom
Retail
Media & Entertainment
Others
by Sourcing
In-house
Outsourced
by Channel Provider
Corporate/ Enterprise
Academic
Government
Soft Skills Training Market Key Players:
edX, Inc.,
Pearson PLC,
NIIT Limited,
The Insights Group Ltd,
Tata Interactive Systems,
