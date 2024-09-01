Cell and Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics Market growing at a CAGR of 11.41% from 2024 to 2031
“Cell and Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics Market” in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.35 Bn in 2023 and is poised to reach $3.17 Bn by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.41% from 2024 to 2031 according to a new report by InsightAce Analytic.
In recent years, the field of medicine has seen some ground-breaking developments with the emergence of Cell and Gene Therapies (CGT). CGT is rapidly altering the therapy arena, promising long-term patient maintenance or cure. To do so effectively, biopharma companies must solve the complexities associated with their unique supply chain. Specific supply chain capabilities are necessary to address the unique complexity of CGT products' high-touch and personalized supply chain. Cell and gene therapy (CGT) logistics must overcome major difficulties by embracing a patient-centric approach and implementing emerging technologies and platforms, such as automation, digitization, and artificial intelligence.
Market Analysis:
The market for cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics is expected to increase significantly over the next several years due to a number of important tactics and variables. In response to changing customer needs and preferences, market participants are putting more of an emphasis on product innovation and development. Key tactics for market expansion include entering untapped markets and forming strategic alliances or partnerships. Investments in R&D are also essential for advancing technological innovations and raising the caliber of produced goods. Furthermore, the market's future potential appears bright because of the growing use of digitalization and the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies, which are expected to create new opportunities for expansion and innovation.
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics market are:
• Increasing demand for gene and cell therapies
• Increase in clinical studies
• Advancements in real-time supply chain management
The following are the primary obstacles to the cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics market’s expansion:
• High cost of funding needed for CGT supply chain services
• Absence of established treatment guidelines
• Use of complex strategies
Future expansion opportunities for the cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics market include:
• Expanding customized facilities
• Improving the effectiveness of CGT supply chain/logistics
• Evolving medical technologies
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the Report:
• The growing need for personalized treatment is projected to drive the cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics industry in the coming years.
• The expected increase in demand for cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics over the next ten years will probably lead to an increase in opportunities for contract research groups.
• North America dominated the cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics market and accounted for a global revenue share in 2023.
• The manufacturing category holds the largest share and is anticipated to maintain its leadership position throughout the projection period. This can be ascribed to the widespread use of supply chain software solutions in manufacturing processes, which help to expedite therapy development overall and produce high-quality goods.
List of Prominent Players in the Cell and Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics Market:
• Be The Match BioTherapies
• MAK-SYSTEM
• Cryoport
• Brooks Life Sciences
• Lykan Bioscience
• Clarkston Consulting
• SAP
• Hypertrust Patient Data Care
• Haemonetics
• MasterControl
• TraceLink
• SAVSU Technologies
• TrakCel
• Title21 Health Solutions
• sedApta Group
• Vineti
• Stafa Cellular Therapy
• Thermo Fisher Scientific(Patheon)
• McKesson
• Biocair
• Marken(UPS Company)
• Modality Solutions
• Almac
• Arvato Supply Chain Solutions SE
• Catalent, Inc
• BioLife Solutions, Inc
• Biostor Ltd
• Yourway Biopharma Services Company
• Atelerix Ltd
Recent Developments:
• October 2023: Be the Proper Fit The new strategic cooperation between BioTherapies and Cryoport was announced. IntegriCellTM, a standardized solution for bioprocessing, cryopreservation, and distribution for the worldwide cell therapy market, will gain additional capabilities as a result of the cooperation. IntegriCellTM is prepared to accommodate both centralized and decentralized manufacturing methods, making it easier and faster for patients to get cutting-edge novel therapies. IntegriCellTM has cryopreservation facilities in the EU and the US.
• June 2023: Popular CDMOs in the cell and gene therapy industry, RoslinCT and Lykan Bioscience, have joined forces to create a single, unified business that will operate under the RoslinCT brand. Advancing Cell and Gene Therapy Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) is the target market for this integration, which global investment company GHO Capital is managing.
Cell and Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Growing Need for Gene and Cell Treatments
The growing demand for these treatments is driving the market for cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics. Advanced medical procedures known as cell and gene therapies alter genes or cells to treat diseases, perhaps leading to breakthroughs for diseases that are currently incurable. Supply chain/logistics services, which assist with everything from sourcing to distributing and storing these cell and gene therapies, can help ensure that they are stored at the right temperature and under the right circumstances. For instance, in February 2022, the private investment in cell and gene therapy in 2021 was $68 billion, according to Cell & Gene, an online resource for research academics based in the United States. In addition, there was a 10% increase in the quantity of authorized gene and cell therapies in 2021. Thus, the market for cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics is driven by the growing demand for these treatments.
Challenges: Supply Chain Disparities and Complexity
The supply chain's intrinsic complexity and fragmentation present major obstacles for the global market for cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics. Pharmaceutical corporations, contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), academic institutions, healthcare providers, and regulatory agencies are among the various parties involved in cell and gene therapies. Each of these parties has specific duties and responsibilities within the supply chain. It is a difficult undertaking to coordinate the activities of these various stakeholders and ensure smooth integration throughout the supply chain, especially considering the specialized nature of cell and gene therapy products and the strict logistical requirements they entail. The global market for cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics management is even more challenging because shipments may pass through several nations and regions with different legal systems and logistical setups.
North America is Expected to Grow with the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period
In North America, the cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics market is likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR over the forecast period due to the expanding industries producing cell therapy and the increasing effectiveness of CGT supply chain services. Additionally, due to rising R&D expenditures and the number of clinical trials relevant to the development of cell and gene therapy-based products, the demand for cell and gene treatments in the North American area has increased dramatically in recent years.
Segmentation of Cell and Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics Market-
By Application Area
• Donor eligibility assessment
• Sample collection
• Manufacturing
• Logistics
• Patient verification and treatment follow-up
By Type of Software Solution
• Cell orchestration platform
• Enterprise manufacturing system
• Inventory management system
• Laboratory information management system
• Logistics management system
• Patient management system
• Quality management system
• Tracking and tracing system
By Mode of Deployment
• Cloud-based solution
• On-premises solution
By End-user
• Biobank
• Cell therapy lab
• Hospital
• Research Institute
• Commercial organization
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
