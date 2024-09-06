India Packaging Market is expected to reach nearly USD 653.57 Bn
India Packaging Market size was valued at US$ 128.91 Bn in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 26.1% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 653.57 Bn.
India Packaging Market size was valued at US$ 128.91 Bn in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 26.1% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 653.57 Bn.
India Packaging Market has seen an increase over the years. The Packaging Market is expected to grow to USD 200 Bn by 2027 from USD 38.5 Bn in 2017. Post-pandemic world sees increased preference towards shopping online. According to the MMR Report packaging consumption in India improved 200 percent in the last decade, from 4.3 kgs per person per annum to 8.6 kgs per person per annum. While India’s top five metropolitan cities endure dominating the e-commerce segment, Tier II & III cities have also combined the race with an increasing share of online shoppers.
India Packaging Market Segmentation
by Material
Paper & Paperboard
Plastics
Metal
Glass
Others
by End User
Bakery & Confectionary
Dairy Product
Fruits & Vegetables
Meat & Seafood
Sauces & Dressing
Others
by Product
Rigid
Semi-rigid
Flexible
India Packaging Market Key Players:
Amcor
Ball Corporation
Crown Holdings
Genpak
Graham Packaging
Maximize Market Research is leading Packaging research firm, has also published the following reports:
3D Semiconductor Packaging Market size was valued at USD 10.7 Bn. in 2023 and the total 3D Semiconductor Packaging revenue is expected to grow by 15.5% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 29.34 Bn.
Interposer and Fan Out Wafer Level Packaging Market size was valued at USD 33.41 Bn. in 2023 and the total Interposer and Fan Out Wafer Level Packaging revenue is expected to grow by 11.83% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 73.08 Bn.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
